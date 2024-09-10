Fast company logo
Applied Intuition takes the pole position in the automotive and transportation category of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Automotive and transportation

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: Applied Intuition

Mountain View, CA

Employees who’ve been at the vehicle software supplier for more than a year become eligible for a 3-to-12-month assignment in Sweden, Germany, Japan, or Korea.

Finalists:

Bethink Labs, Irvine, CA
Tau Motors, Redwood City, CA
Wisk Aero, Mountain View, CA

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

