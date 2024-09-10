Fast company logo
Lenovo tops the list of companies in the artificial intelligence and robotics category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Artificial intelligence and robotics

[Photo: Photocreo Bednarek/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: Lenovo

Beijing and Morrisville, NC

The world’s largest PC manufacturer, with global headquarters in Beijing and Morrisville, North Carolina, has committed to a three-year, $2.2 billion investment to expand its R&D centers, training, staff, and partnerships in support of AI innovation. Twenty-five percent of the company’s employees work in some capacity of R&D, and the company’s focus on AI is creating breakthroughs like a new technology (designed in collaboration with the Brazilian innovation center CESAR) that translates the Libras sign language in real time. The AI recognizes hand positions and finger articulation and converts the sign language into text and voice, expanding the potential for communication by video for millions of deaf and hard-of-hearing people.

Finalists:

AlphaSense, New York
Apptronik, Austin
Celestial AI, Santa Clara, CA
Chang Robotics, Jacksonville Beach, FL
DataStax, Santa Clara, CA
Diaconia, Gaithersburg, MD
Gecko Robotics, Pittsburgh
IBM, Armonk, NY
Iterate.ai, San Jose
World Wide Technology, St. Louis

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

