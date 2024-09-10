Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Art and design

Winner: Canva
Sydney
Last year, the design platform company launched Pathways, offering employees reskilling opportunities and facilitating mobility within the organization.
Finalists:
Bluecadet, Philadelphia
Designit, London
HOK, St. Louis
LPA Design Studios, Irvine, CA
Whirlpool Corp. Design Studio, Benton Harbor, MI
