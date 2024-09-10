Fast company logo
Dentsu Creative Mexico takes top honors in the advertising and marketing category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Advertising and marketing

[Photo: Rawf8/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: Dentsu Creative Mexico

Mexico City

Last year, the global creative agency teamed up with Saba, Mexico’s leading feminine-care brand, to address a topic that remains largely taboo in the culture: menstruation. After conducting Mexico’s first national survey on the topic (in conjunction with Swedish hygiene and health company Essity, the advocacy organization Menstruación Digna, and UNICEF), Dentsu designed the V-Land game to create an “edutainment” resource about female reproduction. V-Land has more than 2 million users on Roblox and has become a pillar in Saba’s communication.

Finalists:

Critical Mass, Calgary, Alberta
McKinney, Durham, NC
PMG, Fort Worth, TX

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program.

