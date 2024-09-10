Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Advertising and marketing

Winner: Dentsu Creative Mexico
Mexico City
Last year, the global creative agency teamed up with Saba, Mexico’s leading feminine-care brand, to address a topic that remains largely taboo in the culture: menstruation. After conducting Mexico’s first national survey on the topic (in conjunction with Swedish hygiene and health company Essity, the advocacy organization Menstruación Digna, and UNICEF), Dentsu designed the V-Land game to create an “edutainment” resource about female reproduction. V-Land has more than 2 million users on Roblox and has become a pillar in Saba’s communication.
Finalists:
Critical Mass, Calgary, Alberta
McKinney, Durham, NC
PMG, Fort Worth, TX
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.