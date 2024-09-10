Fast company logo
ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital takes top honors in the general excellence category of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: General excellence

[Photo: 35mm/Adobe Stock]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Memphis

ALSAC, the nonprofit that supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, hosts data storytelling hackathons, intern innovation projects, and enterprise innovation challenges.

Finalists:

Atomic, Miami
Excel Dryer, East Longmeadow, MA
Genentech, South San Francisco
General Dynamics Information Technology, Falls Church, VA
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, MD
Radio Flyer, Chicago
SoundCloud, New York
X, the moonshot factory, Mountain View, CA
Zebra Technologies, Lincolnshire, IL

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

