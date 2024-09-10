Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Innovation Team of the Year

Winner: Adobe

San Jose

As the world’s dominant player in software applications for creative professionals, Adobe worked directly with its consumer base to chart an ethical and transparent approach to its generative AI offering. Adobe’s digital media business team, led by CTO Ely Greenfield, collaborated with Alexandru Costin, vice president of generative AI, and a team of engineers, designers, and developers to create Firefly. Trained exclusively on licensed imagery, including Adobe stock images and public domain content for which copyright has expired, Firefly respects the rights of creatives as well as consumers: Automatically attached content credentials provide a kind of nutrition label for online content, indicating that generative AI was used in its creation. Now fully integrated into Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications, Firefly has been used to generate more than 7 billion images.

Finalists:

Applied Intuition, San Jose

ChatterBoss, Gaithersburg, MD

Diaconia, Gaithersburg, MD

Exelon, Chicago