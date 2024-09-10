Fast company logo
Led by CTO Ely Greenfield, Adobe’s digital media business team takes this year’s top honors.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Innovation Team of the Year

[Illustration: Ray Dak Lam]

BY Jay Woodruff

Winner: Adobe

San Jose

As the world’s dominant player in software applications for creative professionals, Adobe worked directly with its consumer base to chart an ethical and transparent approach to its generative AI offering. Adobe’s digital media business team, led by CTO Ely Greenfield, collaborated with Alexandru Costin, vice president of generative AI, and a team of engineers, designers, and developers to create Firefly. Trained exclusively on licensed imagery, including Adobe stock images and public domain content for which copyright has expired, Firefly respects the rights of creatives as well as consumers: Automatically attached content credentials provide a kind of nutrition label for online content, indicating that generative AI was used in its creation. Now fully integrated into Adobe’s Creative Cloud applications, Firefly has been used to generate more than 7 billion images.

Finalists:

Applied Intuition, San Jose
ChatterBoss, Gaithersburg, MD
Diaconia, Gaithersburg, MD
Exelon, Chicago

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

