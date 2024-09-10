Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Innovative Leader of the Year

Winner: Shane Eleniak, chief product officer, Calix

San Jose

Founded 25 years ago to provide the infrastructure to transform the internet from dial-up to broadband, Calix has needed to transform its business model to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology. Since joining the company in 2015, chief product officer Shane Eleniak has led that metamorphosis from a network hardware provider to a cloud-based managed services company. He implemented a 91-day innovation cycle and oversaw development of an end-to-end cloud and software platform that enables broadband service providers to simplify operations, reduce costs, and offer more services. This vision has particularly benefited rural communities by providing better Wi-Fi to support local economies, create jobs in tribal areas, and enhance educational offerings.

Finalists:

John Caruso, senior vice president of concept and design, Figs, Santa Monica, CA