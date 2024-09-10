Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

BEST WORKPLACES FOR INNOVATORS 2024

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Innovative Leader of the Year

Calix chief product officer Shane Eleniak is the Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024 Innovative Leader of the Year.

Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024: Innovative Leader of the Year
[Illustration: Beth Walrond]

BY Jay Woodruff1 minute read

Winner: Shane Eleniak, chief product officer, Calix

San Jose

Founded 25 years ago to provide the infrastructure to transform the internet from dial-up to broadband, Calix has needed to transform its business model to keep pace with rapidly evolving technology. Since joining the company in 2015, chief product officer Shane Eleniak has led that metamorphosis from a network hardware provider to a cloud-based managed services company. He implemented a 91-day innovation cycle and oversaw development of an end-to-end cloud and software platform that enables broadband service providers to simplify operations, reduce costs, and offer more services. This vision has particularly benefited rural communities by providing better Wi-Fi to support local economies, create jobs in tribal areas, and enhance educational offerings.

Finalists:

John Caruso, senior vice president of concept and design, Figs, Santa Monica, CA

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

Alexandra McGee, vice president of strategic initiatives, Marin Clean Energy, San Raphael, CA

Bill Pappas, head of global technology and operations, MetLife, New York

Dana Rao, general counsel and chief trust officer, Adobe, San Jose

Santosh Srinivasaiah, vice president for data science and analytics, Diaconia, Gaithersburg, MD

This story is part of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards. Explore the full list of companies that are key hubs for fostering innovative talent. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

Explore Topics