3 ways to spot a ghost job listing

Applying for jobs online can often feel like sending a résumé into a black hole. In fact, some job applicants report they’re sending out hundreds of résumés a month but yielding few results. Part of the problem may be the proliferation of ghost job listings on recruiting sites like LinkedIn and Indeed. According to a 2024 Recruiting Trends survey, 81% of recruiters admitted that their employer posts ads for jobs that either don’t exist or are already filled.
“It’s a very shocking number and I think it actually is disheartening, especially when you think about the current market for specific industries and for specific job seekers like in the tech space where layoffs are very prominent,” says Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at MyPerfectResume, the company that sponsored the recruiting trends survey.
Why companies post ghost listings
There are many reasons why companies post ghost listings. For instance, Escalera says, sometimes companies want to get ahead of the talent pool and have a bank of résumés from qualified candidates to pull from when a job opens up. This is especially common for recruiting agencies that specialize in specific roles, says Natalie Boren, senior vice President of recruitment firm Career Group Companies.
Another frequent reason for a ghost listing is the company has identified the person they want to hire—either an internal candidate or a candidate who needs a green card—and the firm is legally required to post the position for a certain amount of time, says Edward Kaye, talent acquisition partner at PCI Pharma Services.
Often companies have contracts with online job boards allowing for a certain number of job listings each month, so the firm might post a role that isn’t open right now, but they anticipate will be open soon, or the position has frequent turnover so the company keeps the job listing online, says Lisa Frank, CEO of LBF Strategies, LLC.
Sometimes it comes down to optics. “Some companies also do this as a way to look like they have growth when maybe growth isn’t actually there,” Escalera says. When there is potential for economic turmoil, the company may want it to look like the firm is growing to keep investors and the board happy, she says.
How to spot ghost listings
Here are three ways to spot a ghost position.