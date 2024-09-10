3 ways to spot a ghost job listing

Applying for jobs online can often feel like sending a résumé into a black hole. In fact, some job applicants report they’re sending out hundreds of résumés a month but yielding few results. Part of the problem may be the proliferation of ghost job listings on recruiting sites like LinkedIn and Indeed. According to a 2024 Recruiting Trends survey , 81% of recruiters admitted that their employer posts ads for jobs that either don’t exist or are already filled.

“It’s a very shocking number and I think it actually is disheartening, especially when you think about the current market for specific industries and for specific job seekers like in the tech space where layoffs are very prominent,” says Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at MyPerfectResume, the company that sponsored the recruiting trends survey.

Why companies post ghost listings

There are many reasons why companies post ghost listings. For instance, Escalera says, sometimes companies want to get ahead of the talent pool and have a bank of résumés from qualified candidates to pull from when a job opens up. This is especially common for recruiting agencies that specialize in specific roles, says Natalie Boren, senior vice President of recruitment firm Career Group Companies.

Another frequent reason for a ghost listing is the company has identified the person they want to hire—either an internal candidate or a candidate who needs a green card—and the firm is legally required to post the position for a certain amount of time, says Edward Kaye, talent acquisition partner at PCI Pharma Services.