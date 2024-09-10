This was the methodology for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024

To earn Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, all of this year’s winners and finalists completed an application that addressed questions about projects, investment, company-wide programs, and workplace culture. Fast Company editors evaluated every application and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to reach a consensus on the rankings. Applications for specific categories were judged solely by Fast Company editors.

See all of the honorees of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards.