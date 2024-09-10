Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Here’s how Fast Company compiled its Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024.

This was the methodology for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2024

[Illustration: Ray Dak Lam]

BY Jay Woodruff

To earn Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, all of this year’s winners and finalists completed an application that addressed questions about projects, investment, company-wide programs, and workplace culture. Fast Company editors evaluated every application and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to reach a consensus on the rankings. Applications for specific categories were judged solely by Fast Company editors.

See all of the honorees of Fast Company’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jay Woodruff is a senior editor at Fast Company and leads the annual Best Workplaces for Innovators program. He assigns, edits, and writes a range of articles for Fast Company, for both print and digital, with a special interest in the intersection of sports and business: one graphic designer's epic quest to reinvent the baseball bat, the rise of the Savannah Bananas, the launch of the Premier Lacrosse League, the explosion of sports betting More

Explore Topics