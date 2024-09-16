BY Evan Nierman4 minute read

We’ve all seen them: interviews on TV, radio, or podcasts that unexpectedly get tense when sensitive questions are asked.

For those who remember The O’Reilly Factor on Fox News, it wasn’t unusual for Bill to confront his guests with aggressive questioning, resulting in a highly charged atmosphere. Oftentimes, he would put interviewees on the spot, testing their composure and ability to respond under pressure. A perfect example of this is a notable interview O’Reilly held with then-Congressman Barney Frank during the height of the 2008 financial crisis. As O’Reilly grilled Frank, accusing him of contributing to the housing market collapse due to his support of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, Frank became visibly frustrated and defensive, which gave O’Reilly the upper hand and weakened the Congressman’s arguments. The result was a highly charged exchange that showcased Frank’s struggle to effectively counter the accusations. The lesson here? Don’t be like Frank.

It’s an absolute must to stay composed when engaging with media—especially regarding a contentious topic. When you are under intense pressure is when it is most critical to maintain control and convey your message effectively. Beyond what you actually say, things like body language, presentation, and tone must all be considered. When confronted with challenging circumstances in an interview and trying to navigate the discussion, it can be extremely helpful to employ a series of strategic techniques. CORE MESSAGING

The first step to approaching an interview is to identify your “core messaging”—the key points you want to convey to your audience. These message points will serve as your foundation and a place to return to if the interview starts getting messy or takes an unexpected turn. Having a clear core message ensures that you stay focused and effectively communicate your main ideas, no matter how challenging the discussion becomes. STAY CALM Always maintain your composure. Responding to heated questions with the same hostility being directed at you, while tempting, can be detrimental to your credibility and reflect poorly on you. Thus, it’s key to understand your own triggers, stay grounded, and try to view challenging questions as opportunities rather than threats. This shift in perspective can help reduce anxiety, improve how you come across on camera, and help you avoid becoming the next internet meme.

A great example of an interviewee who maintained composure under pressure is Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, who testified during a 2013 Senate hearing on corporate tax practices. Despite aggressive questioning and accusations, Cook remained cool, calm, and collected. He acknowledged the concerns raised by the senators, provided clear and concise answers, and consistently redirected the conversation back to Apple’s compliance with the law and its contributions to the economy. This approach prevented a defensive reaction and demonstrated his ability to handle intense scrutiny with grace. TAKE CONTROL Taking control of the narrative in an interview is essential. When fielding a challenging question, don’t be afraid to take a quick pause before responding. While it shouldn’t be long, a moment of reflection can allow you to gather your thoughts and avoid knee-jerk reactions.

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, employed this technique when facing tough questions about privacy concerns in a 2019 interview with CNBC. By pausing and then calmly redirecting the conversation to the steps Facebook was taking to improve user privacy, she maintained control and steered the discussion back to the key points she wanted the audience to hear. BRIDGING THE GAP The use of bridging statements is a valuable technique that can make all the difference. These statements help you steer the conversation back to the main messages you want to be conveyed to the audience. Phrases like, “What’s important to remember is…” or “Let’s focus on…” are ways to seamlessly redirect the discussion without appearing too defensive or unwilling to engage.

Former President Barack Obama frequently used bridging statements in his press conferences to acknowledge concerns, before pivoting to the actions being taken to address them, which effectively framed the narrative around the news being shared. RESPECTFUL REDIRECTION Acknowledging the validity of a hostile question without conceding any ground is also crucial. By doing so, you show that you’re listening and respectful, yet still retain control of the conversation.

During an interview with Charlie Rose and Erica Hill on CBS’ This Morning, media mogul Oprah Winfrey used this technique well by acknowledging that concerns about her network’s ratings were valid, but swiftly pivoting to the innovative programming planned to support improvement. SAY IT AGAIN Consistency in messaging is key. Regardless of the question’s direction, reiterate your key points. Answer the question you wish had been asked.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, during the COVID-19 pandemic, consistently reiterated public health messages despite facing varying questions and sometimes hostile environments. His steadfast commitment to communicating his core messages helped maintain public focus on essential health practices. PRACTICE Practicing these techniques under simulated pressure can enhance your readiness. Conducting mock interviews with a partner and reviewing your performance can identify areas for needed improvement. Delivering your key points in front of a mirror can also help you to improve your body language and delivery by observing your presentation and making adjustments as needed.