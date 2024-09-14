These 5 new iPhone features will radically improve your work life

iOS 18 is going to turn your iPhone into an AI phone with its flagship feature, Apple Intelligence . However, there are also a ton of other features coming to the iPhone on Monday with Apple’s latest operating system. Here are the top features in iOS 18 to make your workday more productive, and how to use them.

5. Create a Control Center group for work tasks

Control Center is the drop-down panel that contains controls for quickly carrying out various actions on your iPhone, such as switching Wi-Fi networks, toggling Bluetooth, adjusting the volume, turning on the flashlight, and more. But in iOS 18, Control Center is being revamped and becoming much more customizable. It will also allow you to display controls by groups, such as Favorites, Music, smart home controls, and more.

iOS 18’s Control Centers offer a wealth of control

Thanks to this customizability, you can set up the Favorites group to display controls that help with your workflow. For example, you may want to add controls for audio recording, quick access to the Notes app, screen mirroring, scanning, translating, and more—anything that helps you be more productive can now be just one swipe and tap away. Control Center in iOS 18 also supports controls from third-party apps, so be on the lookout for Control Center controls from your favorite productivity apps.

4. Automatically solve math problems in Notes

The Notes app for iPhone is gaining several new features in iOS 18. One of the best is that Notes will now be able to solve mathematical equations and expressions. This is a great time-saving feature if you use Notes to, say, track expenses for a project you are working on, since you’ll now no longer need to grab a calculator to add up any line items.