Give Google Calendar an instant event-creating upgrade

Approximately 47% of my life is spent dealing with piddly little time-wasters—tasks that seem insignificant in the moment but that absolutely add up over time, with 20 seconds here, a minute there, and so on.

That’s why I’m always so excited when I encounter a new tech tool that’s genuinely effective at eliminating annoyances and making life a little easier. It doesn’t have to be gunnin’ for any grandiose goals, either; in fact, it’s typically the tools that tackle one specific, small-seeming thing that end up making the biggest difference.

Today’s discovery is a perfect example. It takes over the time-sucking task of turning an email thread into a calendar invite for you, and it helps you reclaim precious moments of your life—maybe even multiple times a day.