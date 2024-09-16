Give Google Calendar an instant event-creating upgrade

Ahem. I’ve come to an extremely important and highly scientific revelation:
Approximately 47% of my life is spent dealing with piddly little time-wasters—tasks that seem insignificant in the moment but that absolutely add up over time, with 20 seconds here, a minute there, and so on.
That’s why I’m always so excited when I encounter a new tech tool that’s genuinely effective at eliminating annoyances and making life a little easier. It doesn’t have to be gunnin’ for any grandiose goals, either; in fact, it’s typically the tools that tackle one specific, small-seeming thing that end up making the biggest difference.
Today’s discovery is a perfect example. It takes over the time-sucking task of turning an email thread into a calendar invite for you, and it helps you reclaim precious moments of your life—maybe even multiple times a day.
Your new email-calendar connection
We’ve all played the email-to-calendar virtual ping-pong game, right? You go back and forth a few times in an email to find a time everyone agrees on—for a meeting, a call, an actual ping-pong game, whatever.
Then, someone (probably you) has to take the metaphorical ball and go create a calendar invite for yourself and possibly also everyone else.