Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

This smart new service adds any event directly into Google Calendar for you—all from a simple forwarded email.

Give Google Calendar an instant event-creating upgrade

[Source Photo: Pixabay]

BY JR Raphael3 minute read

Ahem. I’ve come to an extremely important and highly scientific revelation:

Approximately 47% of my life is spent dealing with piddly little time-wasters—tasks that seem insignificant in the moment but that absolutely add up over time, with 20 seconds here, a minute there, and so on.

That’s why I’m always so excited when I encounter a new tech tool that’s genuinely effective at eliminating annoyances and making life a little easier. It doesn’t have to be gunnin’ for any grandiose goals, either; in fact, it’s typically the tools that tackle one specific, small-seeming thing that end up making the biggest difference.

Today’s discovery is a perfect example. It takes over the time-sucking task of turning an email thread into a calendar invite for you, and it helps you reclaim precious moments of your life—maybe even multiple times a day.

Be the first to find all sorts of little-known tech treasures with my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. One useful new discovery in your inbox every Wednesday!

Your new email-calendar connection

We’ve all played the email-to-calendar virtual ping-pong game, right? You go back and forth a few times in an email to find a time everyone agrees on—for a meeting, a call, an actual ping-pong game, whatever.

Then, someone (probably you) has to take the metaphorical ball and go create a calendar invite for yourself and possibly also everyone else.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

JR Raphael is obsessed with productivity and finding clever ways to make the most of modern technology.. He's written about almost everything imaginable at some point—including even politics, crime, and hurricanes in his past life as a TV news producer—but these days, he's known primarily for his unmatched analysis of Google's Android and ChromeOS platforms (both of which he's covered closely since their starts) along with his knack for digging up off-the-beaten-path tech treasures. More

Explore Topics