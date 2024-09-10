The founder of Spanx designed a more comfortable high heel. But will anyone wear it?

BY Elizabeth Segran6 minute read

For a decade, cutting-edge fashionistas have strutted in high heel sneakers. Rihanna was a trailblazer. She’s frequently seen in high heeled Puma creepers and boxing boots, often made in collaboration with her Fenty label. Balenciaga’s also on board with the trend. Last year, the brand launched a high heel track sneaker. The look hasn’t trickled down into mainstream fashion. But that could soon change thanks to Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx.

Blakely has just launched a new company called Sneex that creates a sneaker- stiletto hybrid. The introductory collection features sneakers with velcro straps across the front and a pointed three-inch heel. Blakely believes that women are ready for this aesthetic, which blends sportiness with femininity. But she says that Sneex’s real selling point is its comfort. She spent a decade working on the shoe’s structure, rethinking everything about traditional shoe design. Ultimately, Blakely hopes Sneex will revolutionize the industry, raising the bar on the comfort of heels across the market. While that’s a lofty goal, Blakely has a good track record of success when it comes to launching game-changing products. Spanx, the shapewear brand she launched in 2000, is now worth $1.2 billion. [Photo: Sneex] Redesigning Women’s Products High heels, as I’ve written before, were invented by men. While both men and women have worn heels over the centuries, the modern stiletto heel was invented by male designers who believed they would make women more sexually appealing by accentuating their bust and derriere. Heels are also very bad for women’s bodies. Besides causing swollen toes and throbbing heels, wearing them for long periods of time can cause long-term problems, like nerve damage.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Some women argue that high heels are a patriarchal, antiquated object that should be eliminated. But that’s not Blakely’s position. “If high heels aren’t your thing, that’s great,” she says. “But many women, including myself, enjoying wearing them. And we shouldn’t have to suffer through terrible design.” [Photo: Sneex] Blakely isn’t a stranger to wading into feminist debates. When she launched Spanx, her goal was to create better-fitting, more comfortable shapewear than what was on the market. (“Most shapewear back then was also designed by men, by the way,” Blakely adds.) Her thoughtful choice of materials and her obsessive attention to fit paid off, and Spanx quickly became a hit, as women snapped up the tummy-flattening tights and underwear. But as the size inclusivity movement has taken off, some have argued that shapewear brands like Spanx (and it’s competitors, like Skims and Heist) promote unrealistic ideals about what women’s bodies should look like. Blakely is nonplussed by all of this. For her, it comes down to giving women choices. From a business perspective, both shapewear and high heels are multi-billion dollar markets, suggesting that millions of women are buying these products. And the best thing Blakely believes she can do for women is to make them better products. “Listen, I love that I’m at the center of this conversation,” she says. “But I’m just a girl who wants to be comfortable.”

[Photo: Sneex] A Heel That Feels Good A decade ago, Blakely had already grown Spanx into a thriving business. But as she trudged into meetings with heels that pinched her toes, it occurred to her that it was absurd that she couldn’t find a pair of stilettos that she liked. “We put a man on the moon,” she says. “And yet we can’t invent a heel that doesn’t hurt?” Many brands have tried to tweak the design of high heels to make them more comfortable. Brands like Cole Haan, Sarah Flint, and Marion Parke have all created heels with more padding, arch support, and heel cups to stabilize the foot. Blakeley tried many of them, but they didn’t deliver the comfort she was looking for. So Blakely decided to tackle the problem herself. She created a team by bringing on two women from Spanx who were experts at bra design and were as passionate as Blakely about inventing a better stiletto. “It was important to me that we started with a team of women who actually wore heels, and who weren’t immersed in the shoe industry,” she says. “I wanted them to be able to see the problem from the outside.”

advertisement

Together, they began deconstructing shoes and finding ways to build them more comfortably. Blakely was interested in targeted three pain points: Ensuring the toe box didn’t squeeze the toes, taking pressure off the ball of the foot, and improving overall stability when walking. They came up with many prototypes, but none of them made a big difference. Blakely didn’t want to invest in launching a new company if her shoes weren’t markedly different from what existed. “I needed them to be exponentially better than other shoes, not just incrementally better,” she says. “But nothing really fit the bill. I remember telling the team that I wanted a pair of heels that felt like sneakers.” That proved to be an important turning point. The two designers began thinking about sneaker structure and how they could incorporate qualities of a sneaker into a heel. Blakely says that most heels don’t have any insole at all. Sneex, however, borrows from sneaker design to create padding throughout the sole, from the toe box to the length of the heel. And a key part of its design involves changing the structure and proportions of the shoe. The gap between the heel and the toe, for instance, is smaller, to improve arch support and stability. “There are traditional industry standards about the proportions of a high heel, from the heel height to the slope,” she says. “I was very interested in blowing up those proportions.” [Photo: Sneex] The Struggle to Make The Shoe When Blakely was ready to sign off on the design of the shoe, the next big problem was that many factories refused to make it. The team went to factories across Europe, but the owners said the designs were impossible to produce. They were too different from what they were used to manufacturing; they didn’t have the right skills or the equipment. They found one factory willing to give it a try, but after eight months, they dropped Sneex because it was just too hard. “Most factories specialize in either heels or sneakers,” says Blakely. “We really needed a factory with expertise in both.”