5 LinkedIn tools to make power networking easier

Doug Aamoth

Love it or hate it, LinkedIn has become an essential platform for networking, job hunting, and building your personal brand.

And while managing and optimizing your LinkedIn presence can be time-consuming, there are several handy tools designed to lighten the load a bit for you. Here are five check out. Surfe Surfe is a powerful tool for sales professionals that connects LinkedIn to your CRM, allowing you to add contacts with a single click. It also includes an email finder and message templates, making it easier to manage your sales pipeline and keep your data current.

There’s a free version that finds up to 20 email addresses for you per month and offers limited CRM features and message templates. Paid versions start at $29 per month. AuthoredUp AuthoredUp simplifies the oft arduous task of content creation, which can turn into a second job if you’re not careful. This all-in-one tool helps you improve your LinkedIn presence by helping you with planning, post scheduling, and performance analysis, ensuring you stay consistent and engaging with your audience.

Pricing starts at $20 per month, with a free trial available. Lempod Lempod is designed to boost your LinkedIn post engagement by connecting you with “engagement pods”—groups of living, breathing LinkedIn users who support each other’s content by liking and commenting on posts. Doing so can increase post visibility and engagement, helping you reach a wider audience. You can choose to join various industry- and location-based pods, or start your own if you like.

Pricing starts at $10 per month per pod. Dux-Soup Dux-Soup automates LinkedIn lead generation by visiting profiles, sending connection requests, and following up with personalized messages on your behalf. Once you’ve found a winning formula, you can share campaigns with other members on your team as well. You can also send new leads to your CRM system.

Pricing starts at $15 per month for basic connection invitations and messages, with pricier plans offering multi-touch drip campaigns, third-party integrations, and additional automation features. Shield Shield provides in-depth analytics for your LinkedIn activity, tracking your post performance, engagement rates, and audience growth to provide insights into what works and what doesn’t. You can then optimize your LinkedIn strategy based on data-driven decisions and personalized recommendations generated by the tool.