How to know if a job candidate will be a good leader

Most people sit down for a job interview prepared to answer certain common questions : “ Tell me about yourself. ”

But what if the candidate is applying for a more senior leadership role? What are the best ways to determine if someone is an effective leader without relying on “culture fit” or making assumptions about who is a strong leader?

Writer Stephanie Vozza spoke to Barry Conchie, coauthor of The Five Talents that Really Matter: How Great Leaders Drive Extraordinary Performance about questions that reveal something about a job candidate’s ability to lead. “It’s not the strength of the interview question that’s important; it’s knowing what you’re listening for,” he tells Vozza. “Most people are clueless about that.”

Rather than asking them to explain a tough decision they’ve made recently, one question he suggests is, “Tell me about the last person you fired and why you fired them.” They’re much less likely to have a prepared answer to that, and “there’s no more difficult a decision than firing a person,” says Conchie. “If a person struggles to come up with an answer, you learn a lot about them as a leader.”