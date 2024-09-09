How accurate is ‘Industry’? Sizing up the HBO hit’s portrayal of investment bankers

The HBO series, currently airing its third season, dramatizes the machinations of power-hungry London investment bankers. Its traders are relentless in their desires: Harder drugs, kinkier sex, bigger bonuses. Industry has taken some of the biggest financial scandals, from the pandemic profiteers to the tragic death of a junior associate, and turned them into fodder for HBO’s prime Sunday night time slot.

Thus, financial insiders remain quiet on the show’s accuracy, speaking anonymously on platforms like Reddit and Wall Street Oasis about the show’s portrayal. Professionals from adjoining industries, however—from start-up staffers to lawyers—are happy to speak out about the show’s portrayal. And they find it painfully accurate.

“I think people are coming around to it in the financial world,” says Mickey Down, co-creator of Industry. “My friends who work in finance really like it. Even if it’s not your exact experience, you like to see something that you experience on TV, especially when I think we get it right.”