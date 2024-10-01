Smart safeguards: Combatting first-party fraud with AI and data

BY Ranjita Iyer For Mastercard3 minute read

Chances are you’ve spotted odd-looking charges on your credit card statement, which prompted you to seek a refund from your issuer.

Around 50% of consumers investigated a transaction they made in the last twelve months, according to a January 2024 Datos Insight survey. Nearly one-quarter of those people did so because they didn’t recognize a purchase. Many times, the charge is legitimate. You simply forgot about it. Or perhaps your daughter bought a pricey dress and didn’t tell you. Adding to your confusion, merchant names on statements do not always match their store brands, i.e., Josie’s Boutique on Instagram might appear as “DBA Muskrat Vendors.” Most are honest mistakes, but some may be intentional. Some consumers may buy a good or a service and then get buyers’ remorse. They realize they can’t afford the item they’ve purchased, but they still want to keep it. So, the consumer calls their bank, says they don’t recognize the charge on their account, and asks for a chargeback or a refund to their credit card.

This type of fraud is known as “first party” or “friendly fraud,” and it can cause major headaches for card issuers and merchants alike. These requests trigger a complex process of getting to the bottom of the charge. Both the bank and the merchant embark on an onerous task where they often spend a significant amount of time and money trying to get to the bottom of the charge. A BURDEN ON BUSINESSES Certainly, chargebacks are necessary to instill trust and confidence in the shopping experience. Yet the associated fees and costs can negatively impact a company’s bottom line because merchants bear the brunt of the cost. They’re left vulnerable and exposed. What’s more, when first-party fraud runs rampant in the economy, consumers’ trust in digital payments is at risk. Over the last five years, first-party fraud has become a real problem with incidents escalating as more people routinely shop online for everything from groceries to formal wear.

More often than not, issuers confronted with first-party fraud simply refund the money, not fully knowing whether the consumer was being disingenuous or not. Merchants’ only recourse is to blacklist repeat offenders. But then it’s too late—they’ve already taken a financial loss. For companies around the world, those losses are adding up to some $50 billion a year, according to Mercator Advisory Group. Thus, building safeguards to prevent this kind of fraud is no longer optional for merchants, but a necessity borne out of the digital economy. EMPOWERING MERCHANTS WITH AI But just as the explosion of digital technology has given rise to friendly fraud, new data-driven detection technology can ease the burden on both merchants and issuers.

advertisement

First Party Fraud, like most fraud, is a data problem. AI has the ability to identify data patterns in consumers’ purchase history and behavior by analyzing vast amounts of data . For instance, AI can tell if a consumer regularly buys goods from a given merchant on their mobile phone or if they are likely to make a purchase at a given merchant based on expected purchase behavior. If so, that may prove the consumer probably made the charge in question themselves. These types of solutions are what we’ve been working on at Mastercard during the last few years. This fall, we’ll be launching Mastercard’s First-Party Trust program with a handful of large digital merchants and retailers. We plan to launch it in the United States with global rollout to follow soon after. Developed in collaboration with industry groups, such as the Merchant Risk Council, our program taps into machine learning and AI to help issuers better detect friendly fraud and confirm genuine purchases. Merchants securely share vital customer data either at the time of purchase or once a dispute arises. Mastercard automates first party fraud detection process so that merchants and issuer don’t have to. Then, issuers have the information needed to have an informed conversation with the cardholder.