Alex Josephson was thinking about tombstones. It was early 2022 and he was sitting in a Toronto hospital room alongside his father, who was on the verge of dying from complications with COVID-19. “He said, listen, I bought plots in a cemetery and if I don’t get out of the ICU, this is what I want on my tombstone,” Josephson recalls.

The stark brevity of that task—summarizing a life on a block of stone—took Josephson aback. “I knew my father was more than just a date of birth and a date of potential death,” he says. “And I think everybody could say the same about their loved ones.” As an architect and who runs a well-regarded firm in Toronto, Josephson saw his father’s tombstone as an inadequate design solution to a complex problem. Memorializing a person and capturing the essence of who they are should be much more than a line or two of data inscribed on a rock. Josephson, 41, started thinking of what else could be done, particularly in an age awash in digital media, to create a more representative memorial of a person. “My dad made it to the next week, and I was like, why don’t we start designing? Let’s just design it, whatever it is, while you’re in the hospital because there’s nothing else to do, right?” Josephson says. So, in a kind of morbid fun, they started creating a digital version of a family crypt. Detached from the realities of buying expensive space in a cemetery and having a massive memorial constructed, the crypt became a blue-sky design exercise, and the spark of an idea.

Josephson’s father was eventually released from the hospital, but the crypt design process snowballed into a concept that could change the way people memorialize their loved ones, and themselves. Josephson calls it Cumulus, and after more than two years of development, it’s evolved into a collaborative digital memorial platform where more of the depth of a person’s life—in the form of photos, videos, audio, documents, and weblinks—can be collected and shared. Josephson sees it as a place where a person like his father could have a more comprehensive life story and memorial, and one that he could work on himself before he dies. Now coming out of beta mode for its first customers, including one of the biggest cemetery and funeral home companies in North America, Cumulus is situating itself as the content-rich digital counterpart to the conventional real estate of cemetery memorials. “In a sense, it started with the physical monument being a limited medium for the message,” Josephson says. “My vision for Cumulus is it becomes the place where you curate that message, the digital assets that have become our formal existence on the earth outside of our relationships, and create a meaningful place for them.”

[Image: Cumulus] Thinking beyond burial and cremation About 3 million people die every year in the U.S. and Canada. “It’s a fairly steady business,” Josephson says. But when it comes to memorials and funerals and cemeteries, the death services business is changing. In 2023, the rate of cremation was more than 60%, compared to only about 34% for burials, according to the National Funeral Directors Association, and that figure is expected to rise to more than 80% by 2045. “The funeral and cemetery business is about legacy. It’s about keeping a memory or remembrance alive forever for a family. And as the trend moves more towards cremation, it somewhat takes the cemetery out of the picture because they don’t need to bury the full remains in the cemetery,” says Jay Dodds, president and COO of Park Lawn Corporation, which owns 167 funeral homes and 77 cemeteries across the U.S. and Canada. Park Lawn is Cumulus’ first major customer, and Dodds says the digital memorial platform could be a way to reinvent the way people connect with people who’ve died, without the need for a physical burial place.

“I’ve been in this business for 40 years. What people don’t understand is once you have a loved one who dies, that doesn’t mean the relationship stops. You still have a relationship,” Dodds says. “Cumulus is a connectivity piece. And humans need that connectivity.” That’s part of the reason that even when people are cremated, many choose to also have a physical burial place for those remains. A survey of consumers found that nearly a third of those planning to be cremated wanted their remains either buried or interred in a cemetery. Even so, Dodds says trends are shifting and younger people are looking for alternatives. “I think some of the older generations may want it to be more tangible, like they can touch a monument, they can touch a crypt plate of a mausoleum. But I don’t think that the generations coming up are going to want that,” he says. Death services, for a younger generation Cumulus is ostensibly about the dead, but Josephson sees it being a powerful tool for people to use while they’re still alive. As part of building out the digital memorial platform concept for Cumulus, Josephson and his team conducted interviews and surveys with about 1,000 consumers. Many older respondents said they were planning to or already had made arrangements for their own burial, cremation, or memorial, a sign that people want to be involved in shaping what happens to them and how they’re remembered.

But it’s not just a concern for people who are nearing the end of their lives. “The group of people that are most interested in the platform are 30-to-50-year-old people,” Josephson says. “They’re the ones faced with mortality because their parents are either arranging their plans or they’ve had to deal with it on a surprise basis. And so the people who end up having to do the work are between that age bracket.” [Image: Cumulus] This is also a generational group of people who have seen more and more of their lives recorded or documented in digital media, but who have few good options for collecting and curating it all. “It’s an incredibly compelling market that just hasn’t been served the right experience from a design perspective,” says Marshall Porter, general partner at the venture capital fund AlleyCorp, which is the lead investor in the digital memorial platform. Josephson sees demand for something closer to the analog experience of the past. “In the absence of what used to be a tradition of album making and photo printing and stuff like this, we’re really in a void right now with respect to legacy,” he says.

Cumulus intends to fill that void, making it easy for people to curate digital collections and memorials to augment the conventional obituary or memorial. Particularly for this younger generation that’s facing the mortality of older family members but are still decades away from dying themselves, the concept is as much about remembering others as it is crafting their own legacy. [Image: Cumulus] Designing a digital alternative Cumulus granted Fast Company access to a closed beta test of the digital memorial platform this spring. Inside, it’s a spare, straightforward interface for uploading files. These files go into what’s called a user’s “cloud,” which is the equivalent of a person’s memorial. Each bit of content, whether a photograph, an archived webpage, or a video, is represented as a pane floating in a cloud-inspired constellation. Visitors to a person’s cloud, either through a browser or a virtual reality headset, can click on any of the panes to see or watch or hear the content it holds. Josephson says the cloud format—with no order or sequence—reflects the way we remember our lives and the lives of others. “I was always actually kind of fascinated and obsessed with clouds. I think they’re beautiful things. They’re uplifting, they’re optimistic,” he says. “And the idea of a cloud of our most important memories that is non-hierarchical seemed just so poetic to me.”

Creating that field of memories and media is simple, and Cumulus is essentially a bespoke content management system, not unlike the systems used to run websites like Fast Company‘s. The platform is intended to be used primarily on web browsers, in what Josephson says is an effort at long term usability. “The browser hasn’t changed in 30 years, essentially. And as long as human beings aren’t bionic, there will be the browser. That’s our supposition,” he says. “So for the next ten years, we can guarantee that this technology will remain stable, and probably for the foreseeable future.” Cumulus is also creating a third-party digital trust to ensure, as much as possible, that the content and data uploaded into the platform is secure and accessible. Making a digital memorial platform that’s easy to understand but also secure is important to Cumulus’s strategy of reaching customers through established death services providers like Park Lawn Corporation. Dodds, the company’s president, sees Cumulus as an add-on package that funeral home directors can sell to customers in the same way they’d sell a coffin or an urn. Josephson says he set the bar high for both functionality and design, in order to make the argument that a digital memorial could be just as important as the physical elements people are more accustomed to.

“We believe that cemeteries are underserved by technology, and that is partly because they’re concerned about dignity, trust, and perpetuity,” he says. “This is the first company where we bring design, dignity, and trust from a digital perspective, where you don’t necessarily need traditional, ugly technology to create a special experience.” It’s early to say whether this catches on with consumers, but Josephson is confident that death services companies like Park Lawn Corporation will see the value. He says Cumulus is in talks with several other funeral and death services companies. They’ve even been in touch with a company that specializes in pet memorials. “I didn’t realize that this was such an issue, but memorializing pets is really hard,” Josephson says. He’s found that there is a wide variety of ways people want and need to remember others. Just like the crypt he and his father worked on during that long stay in the hospital, people seem to want more ways to preserve legacies and memories that go beyond the conventional burial site. Josephson sees Cumulus as a tool for expanding the options, and making the process more active, more collaborative, and maybe even more joyful.