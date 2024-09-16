Generative AI promised limitless creation—instead, it’s all about summarization

In the early days of generative AI—aka less than two years ago—we flocked to ChatGPT to marvel at all that we could create: silly haikus, Shakespearean sonnets, and Seinfeld scenes. Generative AI promised limitless production, and we used it to make more media, mindlessly. To blink things into existence.

But the fun quickly wore off, and a new killer function has taken over: using generative AI to compress existing stuff and restate it in simplified form. We don’t live in a new creative age. We live in the age of summarization.

It’s easy to look at this development skeptically: This is what we get from AI tools that haven’t (yet) delivered on their creative potential. But maybe these tools are simply responding to human desire. The more we create digitally, the faster we want to digest all of it. And this began long before anyone had ever heard of LLMs.

It started with bloggers who chewed long newspaper articles back into pulp and spat out just the sweetest or most salacious nuggets. (Now, such blogs consist of little more than an image and a caption on Instagram.) Soon enough, the broader internet became faster, more skimmable too. YouTube added chapters and summaries to long videos, and Google searches now drop you straight into the relevant part of a video. As podcasts gained popularity, so did playback controls that allow you to listen at 1.2x, 1.5x, or even 3.5x speeds. On Spotify, labels launch pop songs alongside their sped-up version, perfect for disseminating across attention-challenged social media. On TikTok, some creators have gone a step further: You can watch recaps of entire theatrical films in a handful of two-minute clips. The optimal LinkedIn post? A summary.