The new rules of business travel

In the era of hybrid teams, everyone is a road warrior—not just sales teams and C-suite execs. It’s part of why business travel spending is expected to finally reach, and perhaps surpass, pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, according to Deloitte.

But, as with everything, work trips are not what they were in 2019. From airlines to banks, companies are finding new ways to make business travel easier—and even a little fun.

1. Grab a premium seat—there are more of them.

Business fliers whose spending limits allow for upgrades have a growing number of opportunities to escape economy class. That’s because carriers—which know deep-pocketed corporate passengers boost margins—have been increasing their business and premium economy seat counts, especially on trans- and intercontinental routes. American Airlines, in particular, has been investing in upscale offerings that CEO Robert Isom calls “one of the bright spots” of the business. Key to that investment are its forthcoming Flagship Suites, which will feature sliding doors for maximum privacy along with lie-flat seats and exclusive amenity kits. These suites will debut on new long-haul, mostly international aircraft, and will replace America’s Flagship First seats on older planes. The suites will be joined by new luxe, recliner-style premium economy seats with wireless charging. The airline expects to debut both the suites and the premium economy seats later this year. —David Salazar

2. Airline lounges are great. Credit card lounges are next level.

As American Express, Chase, and Capital One battle to capture high-spending cardholders by piling on travel perks, their airport lounges—with worker-friendly essentials and high-end amenities—are becoming destinations unto themselves. AmEx leads the pack with its 29 Centurion Lounges globally (and access to another 1,400-plus others) that are open to Platinum Card (annual fee $695) holders. Its latest opened at Reagan National Airport (DCA) in July and includes a cocktail bar, workstations, and shower suite, along with original art from D.C.-based artists. Chase’s Sapphire Reserve Card (annual fee $550) offers access to Priority Pass’s 1,500 lounges, plus four signature Chase Sapphire Lounges. The newest, in New York’s LaGuardia, even offers three luxe Reserve Suites (from $2,200 for three hours) with curated menus and private bathrooms and showers. It’s all part of an effort to “fully re-envision” the airport experience, says Chase’s Dana Pouwels, who leads the bank’s airport lounge benefits. Capital One operates three lounges for Venture X cardholders (annual fee $395) and forthcoming, food-focused “landings” at DCA and LGA with menus created alongside José Andrés Group. To combat crowds, the Capital One mobile app has a digital waitlist and real-time capacity info. —Stirling Kelso