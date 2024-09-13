How AI intersects with social good

Over the past two years, AI has had a transformational effect on the business landscape. The technology’s potential to increase creative output, enhance worker productivity, and eliminate jobs has been debated ad nauseam. But one aspect of AI’s proliferation has flown under the radar, or at least not gotten the attention it deserves: how it will affect social impact.

At Fast Company’s annual Impact Council meeting, which took place on June 3 at the New York Stock Exchange, we brought together a collection of top business leaders from within the Impact Council and elsewhere to explore whether this transformative wave of technology can unlock creative solutions and help mission-driven companies achieve their goals beyond the bottom line. How can it be used to build a diverse workforce and an equitable workplace? How can AI enhance productivity in a way that makes work not just more efficient but also safer? How can it be harnessed in a way that’s consistent with a company’s values? This experienced group came at these questions from various perspectives—but with a consistent focus on practical solutions. Here are some of their insights.

Navrina Singh

Founder and CEO, Credo AI



“We really need a multi-stakeholder oversight mechanism for artificial intelligence. What we are seeing is if you just put in AI experts as the stakeholders of managing oversight, they are going to be far removed from the business outcomes, such as reputational damage or regulatory risk.”