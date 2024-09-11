Why Reddit is the internet’s last great hope

Everyone who enters Reddit’s San Francisco headquarters is greeted by that phrase, emblazoned right above the front door in bold red lettering. It’s how the company has described itself for years. But cofounder and CEO Steve Huffman acknowledges that it no longer captures the sprawling, 19-year-old community site’s essence.

Likening Reddit to a newspaper’s front page was originally “an aspirational joke,” he tells me. “And then maybe it felt more true than not for a while.” That was the mid-aughts, when much of the action took place on the site’s homepage, a list of links from around the web submitted by users and ranked by interestingness via upvoting and downvoting. The results amounted to a snapshot of what the internet was obsessing about at any point in time.

Today, however, Reddit’s 91.2 million daily active users (“redditors”) are dispersed throughout more than 100,000 active forums (“subreddits”). Topics range widely: gaming, investing, shopping, teaching, voting, troubleshooting, baking, coding, dating, traveling, gambling, bird-watching, and much, much more. In addition to being a font of practical advice, the site—which gave us internet obsessions such as Grumpy Cat—remains an unparalleled meme factory. Currently, 159,000 people belong to a subreddit devoted to hating on Grandpa Joe, the character from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, a surprisingly rich vein of conversation.