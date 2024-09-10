Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works

PREMIUM

How Fast Company selected the 10 most innovative people of the last 10 years

From genetics to AI to the runway, these leaders made history—and their work still reverberates across the business world and beyond.

How Fast Company selected the 10 most innovative people of the last 10 years
[Illustration: Koivo]

BY Brendan Vaughan2 minute read

Fast Company looks forward, relentlessly, and always has. We cover innovation. Why look back? In certain cases, it’s instructive. It allows us to understand where all this innovation has led us—and to anticipate the big shifts that might be coming next.

A decade ago, we launched the first Fast Company Innovation Festival, our annual gathering of leaders, visionaries, and creators who are forging the future of business. To celebrate our 10th, which takes place in New York City from September 16 to 19, we decided to turn and glance backward—at least for a moment.

We identified the most compelling advances in business over the past decade and the human forces behind them: restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés; CRISPR co-developer Jennifer Doudna; FTC chair Lina Khan; makeup artist Pat McGrath; actor, producer, and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; Association of Flight Attendants president Sara Nelson; Issa Rae; Ryan Reynolds; and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. We then created a separate cover for each one: the 10 Most Innovative People of the Last 10 Years.

Lists like this are subjective, of course, and subject to debate: Of all the innovators, across all industries, across an entire decade, is it really possible to narrow it down to just 10? How do you choose?

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Brendan Vaughan is the editor-in-chief of Fast Company. He has worked in magazines, book publishing, and digital media for more than 25 years and has held high-level editorial positions at GQ, The Atlantic, Medium, The Random House Publishing Group, Esquire, Insider, and Condé Nast Portfolio More

Explore Topics