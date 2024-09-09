Makeup legend Pat McGrath on young shoppers: “They know everything about beauty”

When makeup artist Pat McGrath launched her eponymous beauty line in 2015, she included “Labs” in the name for a reason. McGrath, the first to elevate runway makeup to a realm of artistic fantasy on its own (feathers as eyelashes for Valentino, lacquered masks for Alexander McQueen, 30,000 Swarovski crystals covering rapper Doja Cat for Schiaparelli), is an alchemist at her core. She had spent decades inventing formulas to achieve products that made her job easier. And with Pat McGrath Labs, she found a way to bring her innovations to the everyday user.

McGrath pioneered beauty’s direct-to-consumer model, launching her first product, Gold 001, a luxe gold pigment, on her social media channels in 2015, a month before Kylie Jenner debuted her lip kits. McGrath mastered the art of the drop, creating hype for limited-run products that would sell out in minutes. Her move to establish a collection in 2017 led to private equity firm Eurazeo Brands investing $60 million a year later, bringing Pat McGrath Labs’ valuation to $1 billion at the time and spurring a trend of celebrity makeup lines that include Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, and more.

Some of that momentum around McGrath’s label has cooled (Eurazeo Brands sold its stake in 2021, and the company has reportedly struggled to reach profitability). But her imagination continues to captivate the beauty industry: The porcelain-doll-like “glass skin” look she created for Maison Margiela’s spring 2024 couture collection drew resounding praise from beauty journalists and influencers. Naturally, she’s now developing products that anyone can use to create the look.