Ryan Reynolds acknowledges the ‘turducken’ in the room—and other secrets behind his effective ad campaigns

By now, it’s the stuff of legend. Ryan Reynolds had been trying to get Deadpool made for at least a decade when a piece of test footage was somehow leaked online in July 2014. The viral reaction was enough to persuade 20th Century Fox to flash the green light. Yet the film’s $58 million budget left pennies for promotion. So, Reynolds and the studio’s head of digital marketing, George Dewey, got creative. They decided to break the fourth wall, poking fun at movie marketing in a way that hadn’t been done before, and audiences loved it. The film earned more than $782 million worldwide, making it, at that time, the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. Thriving under financial constraints quickly became the foundation of what would become Reynolds and Dewey’s marketing and advertising empire. They launched creative ad firm Maximum Effort in 2018 on that philosophy and began developing campaigns for all of Reynolds’s film projects and their brand partners. “Too much money and too much time will murder creativity,” Reynolds says. Over the past decade, Maximum Effort has lifted the profiles and fortunes of several companies. After Reynolds invested in Aviation Gin in 2018, the firm’s ad work for the brand—including a witty response to Peloton’s infamous 2019 holiday ad whipped up in a matter of days—helped double sales, leading to a $610 million acquisition by Diageo in 2020. After Reynolds bought a 25% stake in Mint Mobile in 2018 and starred in deliberately no-frills ads, the telecom upstart was acquired by T-Mobile this year for a reported $1.35 billion. He soon put all of these lessons together to buy (with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney) a fifth-tier Welsh soccer team and turn it into a hit on TV and on the pitch. Reynolds has redefined how advertising, brands, and entertainment can be mixed and matched, all while making us laugh.

He also did something unprecedented, fitting an ad for his 2019 Netflix film 6 Underground inside an Aviation Gin ad inside a Samsung TV ad. The “turducken,” as he calls it, was predicated on the fact that “audiences know they’re being advertised to, so if you can acknowledge that invisible contract, it’s a bit more authentic,” Reynolds says. “We’re telling people that yes, this is an ad. But, it’s also an ad within an ad within an ad—and this is idiocy. People will watch a brand story if they don’t feel you’re aiming a firehose of bullshit at them.” [Photo: Thea Traff. Stylist: Ilaria Urbinati for The Wall Group; groomer: Melissa DeZarate for A-Frame Agency using La Mer. Jacket, Tod’s; tank, Dandy del Mar; pants, Officine Generale; shoes, Converse] The impact of Maximum Effort’s work has been felt across the industry, convincing brands including Samsung and Kraft Heinz to get on board with tie-ins to Reynolds’s films 6 Underground and The Adam Project, respectively. And Reynolds’s style has helped brands he hasn’t worked with loosen up. You can see it in Taco Bell’s embrace of Doja Cat’s Mexican Pizza love, McDonald’s not freaking out over fan-driven Grimace Shake memes, and Frank’s Red Hot tapping Jason Kelce for a viral TikTok Super Bowl campaign. Reynolds expanded his scope when Maximum Effort was acquired in 2021 by MNTN, which sells targeted TV advertising technology that helps even the smallest brands connect with audiences. (The company raised $119 million in Series D funding from the likes of Fidelity and BlackRock in 2022.) Reynolds, who became MNTN’s chief creative officer and has devised cheeky spots for such brands as Steve-O’s Hot Sauce for Your Butthole, says that MNTN and Maximum Effort share a desire to get ads on TV quickly, sometimes in less than 48 hours. Reynolds calls it “fastvertising,” explaining that “acknowledging and playing with something that is happening in culture, in as close to real time as humanly possible—there is almost no better way to create a groundswell of earned media attention for your company.”