Chef José Andrés on the ‘limitless potential of human empathy,’ even after the World Central Kitchen workers tragedy in Gaza

Through his more than three dozen restaurants, various TV series and specials, and podcast, Spanish-born chef José Andrés has popularized paella and introduced Americans to jamón ibérico. But his impact goes far beyond cuisine. Andrés’s 14-year-old nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, has emerged over the past decade as one of the world’s leading food-aid organizations because of its unique ability to respond nimbly to all manner of humanitarian crises—from natural disasters to war. WCK harnesses local networks of chefs, waitstaffs, restaurants, and food warehouses to quickly make and distribute meals, with an emphasis on culturally relevant offerings (tahina and za’atar in Gaza; Easter cakes in Ukraine).

To date, the nonprofit has served more than 400 million meals, with Andrés’s own presence at the scene of a calamity—often wearing his signature utility vest—helping to mobilize volunteers and elicit donations from around the globe. He leans skillfully on politicians and other policymakers to get his aid flowing, as when he managed to get a cargo ship full of food into Gaza earlier this year ahead of even the United Nations. The next month, seven WCK aid workers were killed in Israeli air strikes, demonstrating the risks of such an undertaking. (“There is no excuse for these killings, none,” he said at a memorial service for them.) Yet Andrés presses on. “Food will always be found,” he says. “Helpers, they’re around every corner.” Here’s what he has to say about his work:

What World Central Kitchen did was give people the opportunity to help, to bring them together with a simple mission: Let’s feed as many people as quickly as we can. That’s the main innovation—just tapping the limitless potential of human empathy.