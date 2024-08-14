Here’s where Wall Street titans stand on Trump and Harris

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump are locked in a tight race ahead of the November presidential election and some on Wall Street are picking sides. Here’s what we know about how some of Wall Street’s top bosses are leaning.

Ackman said he had recently spent a few hours with Trump and sat next to him at a recent fundraiser but did not explain the reasoning behind his endorsement. Ackman also gave $1 million to Congressman Dean Phillips’ long shot primary campaign against President Joe Biden.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ackman endorsed Trump last month shortly after the former president was shot in the ear at a rally, a major shift from January 2021 when Ackman called for Trump to resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Roger Altman, Evercore Co-founder

Speaking to CNBC last month, Democratic donor Altman said he was backing Harris and said both campaigns would have all the money they need. “It won’t be money that decides this race,” he added. An Evercore spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Marc Andreessen, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Marc Andreessen who has previously voiced support for Democrats including Hillary Clinton told employees last month that he was donating to Trump Political Action Committees based on the former President’s tech policies, several outlets reported. A spokesperson for Andreessen declined to comment further.

Scott Bessent, CEO Key Square Capital Management

Hedge fund manager Bessent is acting as an unofficial adviser to Trump’s campaign and is seen as a possible Treasury secretary if Trump wins. Bessent told Bloomberg this month that he has advised Trump on how to get a grip on U.S. debt. “This election cycle is the last chance for the U.S. to grow our way out of this mountain of debt,” he said. A representative for Bessent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.