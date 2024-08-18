4 simple ways to engage and inspire your people

As a gardener, I know that August (not January or February) can be the most challenging time for growing things. The heat just makes all plants look a little . . . tired.

At work, it’s easy to see the same sort of low-level exhaustion (beige flag, anyone?) and lack of engagement. The high temperatures are hard on the body and the mind, and even if you’ve already had a vacation, the dog days of August can often be doldrums of motivation. It’s no wonder that already low-engagement rates tend to dip as summer wears on. Robert Sheen of Trusaic noted at that time, “Employee engagement in the U.S. has hit an 11-year low. More concerning, this engagement deficit is affecting younger workers more than older ones. Gen Z employees have experienced a five-point drop in engagement (from 40% to 35%) since 2020.” Although engagement numbers have ticked up a bit, this is a broader problem, according to Mark C. Crowley, as “managers are so focused on meeting targets, they’re not effectively supporting their employee’s emotional and psychological needs. A report from employment and labor law company Littler found that there’s been a 74% surge in employees requesting leave or accommodations for mental health-related issues over the past year.”

Part of the reason, observes Ben Wigert, Gallup’s director of research and strategy for workplace management, are the expectations and uncertainty faced by most businesses over the past few years. Wigert asserts this has made it harder for managers to give frontline staff the time and attention they need, “causing those employees to either quiet quit or leave the organization entirely, further fueling the cycle.” It’s a vicious cycle because these managers are effectively throwing up their hands and ghosting their employees. Fortunately, there are some basic tactics to help engage and motivate employees—whether they are in the office or working remotely. Find common ground Lisa Nichols, founder of an eponymous employee-engagement firm, recommends reflecting on what made you feel valued and supported in your work. “Acknowledging what has been important to you opens you up to hearing about what matters most to your team members,” she wrote.

Keep them learning Luke Marsh, head of marketing for Innago, suggested creating a culture of learning to engage people on an ongoing basis. “Encourage employees to take courses, learn new skills, ask questions, and be curious. If you create a culture of learning, you set everyone up for success.” Offer trust It’s simple to engage people, says Jim Harter, chief scientist for Gallup’s workplace management and well-being practices. “Giving people greater autonomy and control over their workday has profoundly positive effects. It leads people to feel trusted and influences them to do much more for the organization.” Listen Ultimately, Ron Johnson, managing director and cofounder of Blueprint Creative, maintains that you don’t need a survey to gauge employee engagement. “Sometimes, all you need to do is listen,” Johnson wrote. “If there is one word in the English language that will clue you in on whether your employees are engaged, that word would probably be ‘we.’ Why? Because engaged employees don’t say ‘they.’ Engaged employees say ‘we.’”