Love the balletcore trend? This is the fashion history that inspired it

Balletcore, the fashion trend inspired by the costumes of traditional ballet performers, has been popular since 2022, inspired by the spring/summer runway collections of designers such as Molly Goddard and Simone Rocha. The trend is inspired by the practical, functional clothing worn in a ballerina’s daily practice – part of the disciplined training and ritual of the art form. Think bodysuits, wrap cardigans, tulle skirts, leggings and ballet flats.
The trend is a fresh spin on a long history of fashion designers being inspired by the art of ballet. Its continued appeal is perhaps due to its accessibility. With such strong visual cues, this aesthetic can easily be achieved through vintage and second-hand shopping.
Because of its soft colours and silhouettes, balletcore is often associated traditional notions of femininity, grace, control, sophistication and discipline. However, this has not always been the case. The ballerina was once considered an “immoral” figure.
Ballet was originally performed by male aristocrats, and it wasn’t until the 18th and early 19th centuries that it came to be dominated by women. Costumes at this time mirrored contemporary women’s fashions. To allow for range of motion, and so the audience could appreciate the dancer’s intricate footwork, hemlines were raised and silhouettes emphasised the female form. These factors reinforced the perception that appearing on stage was not a respectable profession.
The early 20th century was a major turning point in the perception of ballet and its relationship with fashion. Between 1910 and 1929, the Paris-based Ballet Russes (The Russian Ballet) represented modern ballet at its most innovative, and this was hugely influential for designers such as Paul Poiret.
Poiret and fellow designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel were highly competitive, and both were inspired by the exotic creations of the company’s chief costume designer Leon Bakst. Chanel later went on to design for the company and the loosely fitting silhouettes and light diaphanous fabrics worn by the Ballet Russes dancers became part of her signature look. The move away from traditional corsets allowed for greater freedom of movement and was a significant influence on the leading Parisian designers of the time.
This influence continued through the century for some very practical reasons. During and after the second world war, clothing and footwear was rationed, meaning creative use of garments and materials, along with recycling, was necessary and encouraged.