Love the balletcore trend? This is the fashion history that inspired it

Balletcore, the fashion trend inspired by the costumes of traditional ballet performers , has been popular since 2022, inspired by the spring/summer runway collections of designers such as Molly Goddard and Simone Rocha . The trend is inspired by the practical, functional clothing worn in a ballerina’s daily practice – part of the disciplined training and ritual of the art form. Think bodysuits, wrap cardigans, tulle skirts, leggings and ballet flats.

The trend is a fresh spin on a long history of fashion designers being inspired by the art of ballet. Its continued appeal is perhaps due to its accessibility. With such strong visual cues, this aesthetic can easily be achieved through vintage and second-hand shopping.

[Image: Dupe/Canva, CC BY-SA]

Because of its soft colours and silhouettes, balletcore is often associated traditional notions of femininity, grace, control, sophistication and discipline. However, this has not always been the case. The ballerina was once considered an “immoral” figure.

Ballet was originally performed by male aristocrats, and it wasn’t until the 18th and early 19th centuries that it came to be dominated by women. Costumes at this time mirrored contemporary women’s fashions. To allow for range of motion, and so the audience could appreciate the dancer’s intricate footwork, hemlines were raised and silhouettes emphasised the female form. These factors reinforced the perception that appearing on stage was not a respectable profession.