This 3D knitting machine could weave your next piece of furniture

The furniture of the future could be made from nothing more than two long strands of yarn. A prototype manufacturing machine developed at Carnegie Mellon University is transforming traditional textile fabrication into a new form of knitting that can create solid objects. Like a 3D printer with knitting needles, the machine weaves in three dimensions, forming a complex and layered clump of knits that can take the form of anything from a slipper to an ottoman. And if its developers can refine the concept further, this machine could lay the foundation for a novel form of decentralized furniture making.

The machine is designed to perform what creator Yuichi Hirose calls “solid knitting.” Hirose, a robotics Ph.D. student in Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer Science, explains that unlike a traditional knit, which loops back in on itself to create a flat textile, solid knitting stitches layers of knitting on top of each other, forming a dense knot that can take a wide variety of shapes. [Photo: Carnegie Mellon University] Building a 3D knitting machine Hirose first got the idea more than a decade ago, when he was working on a master’s degree in digital fabrication at Keio University in Japan. He was exploring the concept of reconfigurable fabrication, akin to the emerging technology of micro-robots that can bind to each other, Lego-style, and then separate. “I thought knitting also can be reconfigurable fabrication, because you can unwind it and then renew it into something else,” he says. [Photo: Carnegie Mellon University] He finished school, got a job, but couldn’t shake the idea. So in 2018 he applied for grants, quit his job, and began building a prototype machine to automate the solid knitting process. He came to Carnegie Mellon in 2022, and is now pursuing his PhD at the university’s Robotics Institute, where he’s refined his machine to create a range of solid knit objects.

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Hirose sees the machine as the first step toward a kind of reversible manufacturing tool that can use a simple material to make and remake objects like furniture automatically. “My dream would be to have solid knitting machines all over the world, and then you can just send it the data of the furniture,” he says. “So if I move back to Japan, I don’t have to bring the furniture I got in Pittsburgh. I just send the data, unwind someone else’s furniture in Japan, and then renew it into my own.” [Photos: Carnegie Mellon University] Building a 3D knitting machine To bring this concept into reality, Hirose is working under James McCann, an associate professor in the Robotics Institute and leader of the Carnegie Mellon Textiles Lab. McCann says Hirose’s idea is a complex but feasible alteration to commercial knitting machines that have existed for more than a century. “We’re still making the same textiles we were making 100 or 200 years ago,” he says. “The machines are the same machines, give or take some small modifications, that we were using at the beginning of industrialization.” To knit solid objects, the Hirose’s prototype machine adds a new bit of functionality in what he calls a holder, or a kind of armature that can take a layer of knit material and position it to have another layer of knitting woven into it. “This is the core problem we need to solve in this research,” Hirose says.

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