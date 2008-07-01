Asus Debuts Yet Another Eee PC

Perhaps a little drunk on the wild success of its Eee PC notebook, Asus [TPE:2357] is releasing yet another iteration of the much-loved little machine called the Eee OC 904 HD. News junkies will recall that Asus announced more 900-series Eee’s just yesterday, apparently forgetting about this little slate-colored sibling. The HD designation doesn’t indicate high-definition screen resultion, so don’t get excited yet; it merely designates this model as bearing a standard hard drive instead of a solid state drive. Like the other 900-series machines, this one will have an 8.9-inch display and a 10-inch enclosure, but there’s no word on the capacity of that mechanical hard drive. Asus did announce, however, that this will be the cheapest in the new range at just under $500.