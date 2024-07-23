How to get compensated by Delta for flights grounded by the CrowdStrike outage

Among the many thoughts that drifted through my mind over the course of four long hours at San Diego International Airport last Friday: Delta will pay for this.

Even now, the airline and thousands of my fellow travelers are still struggling through the largest snafu in the airline’s history. I learned the hard way how bad it was when I tried to fly home on Friday, July 21: Delta canceled my flight, couldn’t book me on another flight for two days, and refused to provide accommodations, food, or reimbursement for anything. You might have learned this too if you were one of the hundreds of thousands of people scheduled to fly on Delta on any day since last Friday, when a faulty CrowdStrike update crippled computers around the globe, including the systems that organize and dispatch Delta’s (and other airlines’) flight crews.

Over the past five days, the airline has canceled more than 5,900 flights and counting. Thirty percent of Delta flights, or 833, were canceled on Monday, in addition to 46% that were delayed. As of 9 a.m. ET Tuesday, the number was 12%. (American Airlines and United Airlines only had about 2% of its flights canceled on Monday, FlightAware said.) All of this has left travelers like me stranded—and scrambling for alternative transportation, for a hotel or a place on the floor of an airport concourse, and for some kind of compensation beyond a Biscoff cookie.

Now the federal government is paying attention too. In a post on Tuesday, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigeig said the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protections is looking into Delta’s “continued widespread flight disruptions,” and “reports of concerning customer service failures.” The investigation will “evolve” as the department processes a high volume of consumer complaints, it said in a statement.