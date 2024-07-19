CrowdStrike outage disrupts hospitals, reveals healthcare IT flaws

The ongoing major IT outage that’s being blamed on a content update from cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike is disrupting a wide swath of industries Friday, from airlines to banking. But arguably no sector has been worse off than healthcare.

Electronic medical record systems (EMR) are down in doctors’ offices and hospitals around the world. Those systems are used to store everything from a patient’s medical history and doctors notes to billing and laboratory data. Now, with many offline, medical staff are having to revert to pen and paper charts.

That’s not necessarily catastrophic, but it does slow the process down considerably—and, for many millennial and Gen Z healthcare professionals, it’s a new way of doing things.

Just finished a shift at the hospital where i had to do the one thing I thought i would never have to do….. paper chart.



Crowdstrike you will rue this day — Christian🔜LOST LANDS (@_ChristianSays_) July 19, 2024

would hate to be a patient anywhere today. My whole hospital is back to paper charting at the moment — nick (@_nicktator) July 19, 2024

Epic Systems, which is the most widely used EMR system in the U.S. with more than 305 million patient medical records, tells Fast Company that while the CrowdStrike update did not directly impact its software or services, it did result in some technical issues that continue to prevent healthcare organizations from using its systems.