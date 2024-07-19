CrowdStrike outage disrupts hospitals, reveals healthcare IT flaws

The ongoing major IT outage that’s being blamed on a content update from cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike is disrupting a wide swath of industries Friday, from airlines to banking. But arguably no sector has been worse off than healthcare.
Electronic medical record systems (EMR) are down in doctors’ offices and hospitals around the world. Those systems are used to store everything from a patient’s medical history and doctors notes to billing and laboratory data. Now, with many offline, medical staff are having to revert to pen and paper charts.
That’s not necessarily catastrophic, but it does slow the process down considerably—and, for many millennial and Gen Z healthcare professionals, it’s a new way of doing things.
Epic Systems, which is the most widely used EMR system in the U.S. with more than 305 million patient medical records, tells Fast Company that while the CrowdStrike update did not directly impact its software or services, it did result in some technical issues that continue to prevent healthcare organizations from using its systems.
“Some groups have reported that the laptop and desktop workstations their staff use to access Epic are down,” the company spokesperson said. “Others report that issues with data center software are preventing them from using multiple systems including Epic.”
Epic added that its cloud-based platform, called Nebula, was impacted by the Azure Central region outage—an altogether separate incident, which knocked features such as telehealth visits offline on Friday. Access has since been restored to those features, a company spokesperson said.
Epic’s staff is working with customer IT teams to restore facilities’ access to its EMR system. Additionally, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz told CNBC that the company is “actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.” (Mac and Linux systems were not affected.)