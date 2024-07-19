The sunset of cookies: Embracing real-time intent data for B2C marketing

BY Bryan Whitaker3 minute read

The digital marketing ecosystem is in a state of flux with the phase-out of third-party cookies. This seismic shift is not just a change in the way marketers target, engage, and foster customer loyalty, but a fundamental transformation. The B2C sector, in particular, is bracing for the end of an era as third-party cookies have been a mainstay of consumer data insights. To bridge this transition, digital marketers are going to need to adopt alternative strategies.

Enter: real-time intent data. Traditionally the domain of B2B marketing, intent is now poised to breathe new life into B2C marketing approaches. Real-time intent data, such as website interactions, content consumption, and lead forms, stands out for its relevance and timeliness. It provides insights into user interests near the exact moment a customer’s decision is made, a stark contrast to flat-file data that offers a static view. This is a game-changer for consumer marketers, since it offers the potential for highly personalized and responsive customer experiences. Unlike commercially available demographic data, which remains static and provides a broad-stroke view of a consumer segment, real-time intent data is dynamic and specific, reflecting the ever-changing nature of consumer desires. For B2B marketers, intent data has been instrumental in providing actionable insights about prospective buyers’ interests and positions in what is typically a longer purchase cycle. Recognizing the value of this data, B2B marketers have used it to personalize interactions, such as scheduling outreach and shaping messaging, to cater to tailored customer segments and their explicit needs and challenges.

Relying on static or historical intent data can pose significant marketing challenges. As consumer interests evolve rapidly, non-real-time data can lead to missed opportunities. Outdated information creates a disconnect between product offerings and current, real-time consumer needs. Moreover, depending on such data can result in delayed responsiveness, relegating campaigns to being reactive rather than proactively informed. REAL-TIME INTENT SIGNALS KEY TO MARKETING PERSONALIZATION In the fast pace of B2C marketing, personalization has transitioned from a luxury to a necessity. Consumers demand more than just generic interactions; they want tailor-made experiences that reflect their unique preferences, needs, and behaviors. Harnessing this information not only meets consumers exactly where they are, but also effectively nudges them along the purchase path, transforming casual interest into tangible action.

Personalization is the key to unlocking deeper connections with consumers. Going beyond simply addressing them by name in an email, true personalization involves comprehensively understanding a consumer’s interactions, preferences, and behaviors across various online and offline touchpoints. By leveraging real-time intent signals and their rich insights, brands can create offers, content, and experiences that resonate on a personal level, fostering loyalty and driving conversions. For consumers, personalization provides relevant, convenient, and engaging experiences that simplify their journey and align with their needs. Personalization increases the efficacy of marketing efforts and bolsters customer satisfaction and retention, leading to increased lifetime value and advocacy. OPTIMIZING OMNICHANNEL STRATEGIES IN REAL TIME

Consumers interact with brands across a myriad of channels, including in person and online, so crafting an effective omnichannel strategy is more than a competitive edge—it’s a necessity. Integrating real-time intent data across all channels is the crux of ensuring that the consumer journey is coherent, seamless, and frictionless. Optimizing omnichannel strategies to anticipate and satisfy customer needs at every turn sets innovative brands and marketing operations apart. The goal is to create a consistent experience that allows consumers to switch between channels seamlessly without disrupting messaging, customer service, or quality. A unified omnichannel strategy ensures the message is clear, regardless of how the customer interacts with the brand. One of the biggest challenges in optimizing an omnichannel approach is data siloes. When information is trapped in one channel and not shared across others, it leads to inconsistent and frictious customer experiences. The speed and accuracy with which data is deployed across the consumer’s journey are also crucial components of a successful omnichannel strategy.