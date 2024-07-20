How transit workers are coping with a rise in violent crime

In a dimly lit room strung with fairy lights and ivy, transit workers file in and lie on inflated cots. Soothing piano notes play as a teacher rubs their ankles and toes.

“Breathe in,” she says. “Think of a balloon filling up with fresh energy. Your spine dropping into softness.”

The relaxation class, held at a union hall for New York City transit employees, is one way transportation workers are managing fear and anxiety over a rise in violent crime on public transit. Concern has grown after a series of attacks against bus drivers, subway operators, and station agents.

Reports of crime against transit workers have been rising since the pandemic erupted in 2020, when millions of Americans bypassed subways and buses to avoid COVID-19, leaving transit workers more isolated.