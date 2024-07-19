How this broadband bootcamp is helping U.S. tribal communities gain internet access

There’s a home movie theater with orange walls and plush recliners at the top of a steep hill on Matthew Rantanen’s ranch in Southern California . But on a recent afternoon, people weren’t flocking to the room to watch a movie or to escape the scorching heat, they were shining a beam of light through more than 55,000 feet (17 kilometers) of fiber optic cable coiled up in the corner.

The demonstration took place during a hands-on broadband training for tribal nations near rural Aguanga, about 53 miles (85 kilometers) north of San Diego. Participants handled fiber made up of strands of glass as thin as human hair that transmit energy through pulses of light.

The session was part of an initiative founded in 2021 by Rantanen and his business partner, Christopher Mitchell, to help shore up historic disparities in connectivity in Indian Country.

“Essentially what it does is it brings together like-minded individuals that are building broadband communications for their community,” said Rantanen, a descendant of the Cree Nation who has worked at the intersection of broadband and policy for two decades.