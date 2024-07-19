B Lab stripped this massive ad agency of its B Corp certification because of its ties to Shell

After months of investigation, four agencies within Havas, a French public relations company, have been stripped of their B Corporation certifications due to the company’s relationship with Shell.

B Corporation certifications, issued by the nonprofit B Lab, signify that a company has met certain standards around environmental, social, and governance practices. The standards are meant to show that a company is purpose-driven, and that businesses can be “a force for good.”

The four agencies that lost their B Corporation certification are Havas London, Havas Lemz, Havas New York, and Havas Immerse. (Havas is one of the world’s largest communications companies, with more than 10,000 employees and 100-plus creative agencies, as well as multiple divisions). The investigation by B Lab was prompted by complaints from other communications agencies after Havas Media, a division of the company, won a contract with Shell. (Havas Media was not a certified B Corporation; now that its sister companies have had their certification revoked, other entities in the Havas group are also ineligible to certify, per B Lab.)

The investigation found that Havas’s actions breached the B Corporation community’s core values, a B Lab spokesperson said in an email. “While the Certified B Corps are not directly involved in providing services to the client, Havas’ structure and use of a common brand name across some of its agencies means that the entire group is ultimately required to earn certification, per B Lab rules; this places the group’s actions in scope for this investigation.”