B Lab stripped this massive ad agency of its B Corp certification because of its ties to Shell

After months of investigation, four agencies within Havas, a French public relations company, have been stripped of their B Corporation certifications due to the company’s relationship with Shell.
B Corporation certifications, issued by the nonprofit B Lab, signify that a company has met certain standards around environmental, social, and governance practices. The standards are meant to show that a company is purpose-driven, and that businesses can be “a force for good.”
The four agencies that lost their B Corporation certification are Havas London, Havas Lemz, Havas New York, and Havas Immerse. (Havas is one of the world’s largest communications companies, with more than 10,000 employees and 100-plus creative agencies, as well as multiple divisions). The investigation by B Lab was prompted by complaints from other communications agencies after Havas Media, a division of the company, won a contract with Shell. (Havas Media was not a certified B Corporation; now that its sister companies have had their certification revoked, other entities in the Havas group are also ineligible to certify, per B Lab.)
The investigation found that Havas’s actions breached the B Corporation community’s core values, a B Lab spokesperson said in an email. “While the Certified B Corps are not directly involved in providing services to the client, Havas’ structure and use of a common brand name across some of its agencies means that the entire group is ultimately required to earn certification, per B Lab rules; this places the group’s actions in scope for this investigation.”
Clean Creatives, a campaign calling on advertising and PR agencies to refuse to work with fossil fuel companies, led the backlash against Havas. “Creative agencies should not be working for the companies destroying the planet,” Duncan Meisel, executive director of Clean Creatives, said in a statement. “I want to thank B Lab for doing the right thing and revoking certification for agencies that promote fossil fuel polluters.”
Clean Creatives and 27 B Corporation-certified communications and advertising agencies submitted an official complaint letter to B Lab in October 2023, which prompted the nonprofit’s investigation. “Havas has cooperated throughout B Lab’s investigation and accepts the ruling; however, they have resolved not to adopt the remediation actions required to maintain certification,” the B Lab spokesperson said.
A Havas spokesperson confirmed that the four agencies will cease to be B Corporation-certified but said that the company’s “level of commitment towards sustainability remains unchanged,” citing its recent receipt of the Gold Medal by EcoVadis, a sustainability ratings provider, and its Havas Carbon Impact Calculator, which has been deployed across all of its agencies.
Clean Creatives has also called out five other B Corporation-certified communications agencies for having fossil fuel companies as clients: Edit, SEC Newgate, Tinkle Communications (a Havas subsidiary), Total Media, and MSQ. (SEC Newgate has said its U.K. arm is the B Corporation-accredited agency, while the Clean Creatives report focuses on another SEC Newgate subsidiary that has lobbied on behalf of fossil fuel companies in Australia.) Meisel sent a letter on those findings to B Lab in July 2024. B Lab’s process is to complete an initial review of complaints within 90 days. Though Tinkle is a Havas subsidiary, it was not part of the earlier complaint or within the scope of this B Lab investigation.