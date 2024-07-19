Disney copies Netflix, Nespresso and Pantone embrace a Mediterranean summer, and the Brooklyn Nets go full suburban mom

BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

This week in branding news, Disney became the latest company to mimic Netflix, Nespresso and Pantone teamed up for #tomatogirlsummer, and the Brooklyn Nets unveiled an interesting new logo. Here’s everything you need to know about the branding world this week.

The news: Within the next six months, Disney’s streaming services (which include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) are likely to start looking a lot more like Netfilix. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company plans to implement UI changes including a personalized content algorithm and show art that’s customized based on a viewer’s history. Big picture: The move from Disney is part of a larger effort to learn from Netflix’s low churn rate (the number of subscribers who decide to jump ship per month). Netflix’s addictive features, which cater to each individual’s interests, keep their percentage of deserters below 4% each month—and Disney wants to cultivate that same level of loyalty. Why it matters: It seems like Netflix copycats are everywhere these days. Just last month, Verizon tried to get in on the versatility of the recognizable “N” logo with its own folded “V.” In an interview with the Verge, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said that when his company does an update to its UI, he “can click a stopwatch and basically count the time until our competitors align on the pixel component of that version.”

[Image: Pantone x Nespresso] The news: Nespresso is bringing the beach—and the ‘70s—to a new line of coffee gear in collaboration with Pantone. The capsule collection is inspired by a Mediterranean summer and features products in “Mandarin Orange,” “Habanero Gold,” “Aquarelle,” “Blue lolite,” “Tofu,” and “Muskmelon.” Big picture: Pantone is no stranger to a good collaboration—in fact, it’s one of the main ways that they drum up an annual media fervor around their Color of the Year announcement. In 2024, the company’s chosen Peach Fuzz shade has already appeared on Motorola flip phones, luxury fabrics, sneakers, and more. Why it matters: A Mediterranean summer vacation is always “in,” but this particular collaboration might also be a timely play on hot trends like #tomatogirlsummer (think rosy cheeked-makeup, red outfits, and literal tomato prints) and the resurgence of Mamma Mia aesthetics that have recently taken over TikTok.

[Image: Brooklyn Nets/NBA] The news: The Brooklyn Nets just rolled out a refreshed brand identity, and it’ll fit right in with your suburban mom’s kitchen. Big picture: The slate of four official logos includes one of the team’s nickname, “Nets,” stylized to resemble a basketball net mid-swoosh. It’s a lighthearted design that, by not taking itself too seriously, might’ve accidentally veered a little too far into “live, laugh, love” territory. Why it matters: Aside from its unfortunate likeness to Thanksgiving decor, it’s still pretty refreshing to see a brand actually leaning into a new script logo, rather than choosing something bland and minimal (which, sadly, is all the rage these days).