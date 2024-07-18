Eight critical factors that influence small business success or failure

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

Patrick Esposito never intended to become a startup and small business leader and advisor.

Esposito, president and co-founder of ACME General Corp.—a company that helps connect public-sector organizations with tech companies building innovative solutions to critical problems—started his career after law school as an attorney and was soon named deputy general counsel in the office of the governor of West Virginia, supporting economic and workforce development initiatives. But after gaining firsthand knowledge of how government agencies operate, Esposito channeled this experience into co-founding his first startup, a venture-backed software company that pivoted several times before being acquired by a publicly traded company. Concurrently, he co-founded his next venture, a vehicle components technology company that was also later acquired by a public multinational enterprise. Later, Esposito served as chief legal and risk officer of a medium-sized, publicly traded financial services firm. With two successful startups, executive leadership experience, and consulting work under his belt, Esposito began to notice similar patterns in thriving versus struggling small to medium-sized businesses.

“People often think that external forces have a greater impact on a business, but I had a theory that only a small number of internal factors help determine whether a business is on a path to success or not,” says Esposito. “As it turned out, the anecdotal evidence was supported by survey research.” Esposito surveyed 100 business leaders about their own journeys and consolidated his findings into eight critical factors. He shares his advice for how leaders can use this framework to set their organizations up for future success. 1. EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE

Many SMB leaders think that governance only applies to corporate boards, but governance can take many different shapes. Put a structure in place that incorporates diverse perspectives, whether it’s a formal board of directors, a board of advisors, a friends and family council, or one trusted person who can be a sounding board for the founding partners. “You need different experiences and viewpoints to make good decisions for your business,” says Esposito. “Maybe they’ve run much larger companies. Maybe they’ve worked in different industry sectors. Maybe they grew up in a totally different environment. Look for people who have different things to bring to the table and can open your mind to new thoughts.” 2. STRONG MANAGEMENT

Build a management team that can work together but have unique focus areas and insights. Take an honest look at the talents and capabilities of your current team, and identify any gaps you need to fill. “Find a way to get everybody balanced, not only in skills but also in compensation,” says Esposito. “Organizations may incentivize top-line sales growth, but they may not put an emphasis on profitable or compliance sales growth. Balance your compensation model so that your chief compliance officer and your chief revenue officer can both know that they are accountable to each other.” 3. ABILITY TO ADJUST AND PIVOT

Don’t fall into the common trap of thinking that your great business idea will always remain the same. Stay open to change, and be willing to pivot and adjust to evolving circumstances. “One of my businesses went through a number of massive pivots, and then a small number of adjustments,” says Esposito. “We were willing to change, and that’s what ultimately led us to strong growth and an acquisition.” 4. GROWTH AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Business leaders are often reluctant to spend money, especially in the early stages, but some expenses are necessary for growth. Invest in infrastructure that will enable long-term success. “Most of us would rather bring in profit and dole it out to our team or pay down loans,” says Esposito. “But it’s important to make investments in the things that will make sure your team can really work well together, including software, training, and knowledge platforms.” 5. PREPARATION FOR BUSINESS DISPUTES AND BREAKUPS

Many startups get off the ground with minimal legal documentation, which can lead to problems down the line. Protect yourself against potential future conflicts with proper paperwork. “If you don’t have strong bylaws or shareholder agreement, and most don’t from the start, you’re going to lead yourself down a bad path because you won’t have mechanisms in place for managing disputes,” says Esposito. “A little bit of investment in good legal documents can often make it so that everybody behaves well when problems arise.” 6. PREPARATION FOR ACQUISITIONS, MERGERS, AND EXITS

Keep an open mind as you imagine your company’s long-term strategy and goals. Continuously monitor new and existing business relationships for opportunities to communicate and collaborate in mutually beneficial ways. “Most businesses don’t exist forever; they either die or become part of something larger,” says Esposito. “And often, if you’re looking for an exit, or you’re looking to grow through a merger or an acquisition, your partnerships will make that possible. You need to be open to those conversations. Form good partnerships, and use them to guide your decisions.” 7. DISASTER PREPAREDNESS AND MANAGEMENT

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of being prepared for unexpected disruptions. You can’t predict the future, but you can build contingency plans. Use past experiences to identify potential risks and strengthen key areas that will help you adapt, such as remote work capabilities, supply chain resilience, crisis communication, and mental health support. “We didn’t see the pandemic on the horizon, but we certainly could have foreseen a situation that would have required remote work, whether it was flooding or some other type of disaster,” says Esposito. “Thinking about what can go wrong and how you might solve it is something that everybody loves to ignore—but a little bit of foresight goes a long way.” 8. SUCCESSION PLANNING

Succession planning is a frequently overlooked but critical piece of your business’s longevity. Build plans for both emergency succession—caused by sudden departures or health issues, for example—and long-term succession, based around developing talent so you never experience a mass exodus or leadership vacuum. “A lot of folks think of succession planning in terms of emergency situations,” says Esposito. “But there’s another side of it that enables you to build skill sets inside of the organization or identify people you can bring in to help you grow.” Every business leader has different long-term goals—but whatever they are, Esposito believes that these strategic actions will contribute to achieving them.