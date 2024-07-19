The ‘great wealth transfer’ will make women richer than men—and that could shake up the banking industry

They say the future is female—and in terms of financial power, that may hold true.

A new white paper published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week finds that as a result of the so-called great wealth transfer, in which money trickles down from older generations, women will see significant financial gains by 2030.

With roughly $30 trillion set to slide down the proverbial Plinko board through inheritances and other forms of transfer, big demographic changes could be on the way in the financial industry and the economy overall.

For instance, the white paper points out that a vast majority of asset managers in the U.S. (86%) “admit that their default customer is a man.” Black and Latina women in the U.S. are also three times as likely as white women to say that they can’t find financial services that “fit their needs.” Furthermore, in the U.K., only 7% of wealth managers have “a dedicated strategy in place to retain, attract, and advise women.”