The ‘great wealth transfer’ will make women richer than men—and that could shake up the banking industry

They say the future is female—and in terms of financial power, that may hold true.
A new white paper published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week finds that as a result of the so-called great wealth transfer, in which money trickles down from older generations, women will see significant financial gains by 2030.
With roughly $30 trillion set to slide down the proverbial Plinko board through inheritances and other forms of transfer, big demographic changes could be on the way in the financial industry and the economy overall.
For instance, the white paper points out that a vast majority of asset managers in the U.S. (86%) “admit that their default customer is a man.” Black and Latina women in the U.S. are also three times as likely as white women to say that they can’t find financial services that “fit their needs.” Furthermore, in the U.K., only 7% of wealth managers have “a dedicated strategy in place to retain, attract, and advise women.”
That’s as 60% of women in the U.S. actively invest in the stock market, and 68% are saving and investing for retirement.
The WEF’s data and insights mesh with other reports on how women stand to gain from the great wealth transfer. Earlier this year, survey data from the investment platform Ellevest, which was previously covered by Fast Company, found that women could, when the dust from the transfer settles, own the majority of wealth in the United States. That survey, published in early February, also found that wealth is already trickling down, as 45% of the women surveyed either have received or expect to receive a financial windfall of one type or another, and the amounts averaged $1.2 million.
Clearly, the financial services industry has some catching up to do. “Women having more money is good for everybody,” Sallie Krawcheck, cofounder and CEO of Ellevest, told Fast Company earlier this year. “It’s beginning to happen and will continue to happen and pick up steam every single year—women increasingly have more disposable spending and confidence.”