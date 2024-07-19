Neuroscientists have mapped what happens to your brain when you take shrooms—and it’s eye-opening

Psilocybin, a hallucinogenic found in magic mushrooms, has the potential to treat a variety of mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety. However, there are large gaps in our knowledge about how it changes the brain’s networks. A new paper published in Nature attempts to fill in some of those gaps.

The researchers gave seven adults, who’d all had at least one experience with psychedelics before, 25 milligrams of psilocybin or 40 milligrams of methylphenidate (the generic form of Ritalin). The methylphenidate served as a control, since it could simulate the cardiovascular effects and physiological arousal that psilocybin causes. Participants received brain scans at least three times before taking the drugs, at least one to three hours after taking them, and then during the three weeks after, for an average of 18 scans per participant.

The results showed that psilocybin caused widespread changes in the brain, particularly in the areas associated with identity and the present moment. One of the largest changes was a loss of sense of self.

One of the authors of the paper, Nico Dosenbach, a neuroscientist at Washington University School of Medicine, also served as a participant. Dosenbach described his experience to CNN as follows: “I was in the brain of famous neuroscientists, including my most senior colleague that I work with, and literally surfing the brain waves.”