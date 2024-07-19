Neuroscientists have mapped what happens to your brain when you take shrooms—and it’s eye-opening

Psilocybin, a hallucinogenic found in magic mushrooms, has the potential to treat a variety of mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety. However, there are large gaps in our knowledge about how it changes the brain’s networks. A new paper published in Nature attempts to fill in some of those gaps.
The researchers gave seven adults, who’d all had at least one experience with psychedelics before, 25 milligrams of psilocybin or 40 milligrams of methylphenidate (the generic form of Ritalin). The methylphenidate served as a control, since it could simulate the cardiovascular effects and physiological arousal that psilocybin causes. Participants received brain scans at least three times before taking the drugs, at least one to three hours after taking them, and then during the three weeks after, for an average of 18 scans per participant.
The results showed that psilocybin caused widespread changes in the brain, particularly in the areas associated with identity and the present moment. One of the largest changes was a loss of sense of self.
One of the authors of the paper, Nico Dosenbach, a neuroscientist at Washington University School of Medicine, also served as a participant. Dosenbach described his experience to CNN as follows: “I was in the brain of famous neuroscientists, including my most senior colleague that I work with, and literally surfing the brain waves.”
Overall, the impact psilocybin had was three times larger than the impact of methylphenidate. “The mean changes in the brain organization caused by the drug were as large as the differences in the brain organization between different people,” the researchers wrote. While the major changes eventually wore off, minor changes persisted for up to three weeks.
The participants were also asked to match spoken words to images (for example, a picture of a beach with someone saying the word “beach”) while they were taking the drug. They were able to do so with 80% accuracy, but interestingly, doing the task reduced the impact of psilocybin on the brain.
While there is still much more left to understand, the researchers are hoping that by shedding light on how psilocybin might impact the brain’s ability to break free from old patterns of thinking, we might learn how to harness its therapeutic properties.