Nike gets its edge back for the Paris Olympics

For the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta, Nike debuted a new ad campaign that immediately made an impact. Billboard, magazine ads, and a TV commercial starring basketball star Lisa Leslie , all featured the tagline, “You don’t win silver, you lose gold.”

The campaign was both widely celebrated and criticized. Some said it represented the grit and determination to win, while others saw disrespect and a lack of sportsmanship. Either way, it sparked an emotional reaction, which is exactly what the brand was aiming for.

Now, Nike is unveiling its newest ad campaign ahead of the Paris Games, and it will undoubtedly spark similar reactions. For some, “Winning Isn’t For Everyone” will be an anthem for the uncompromisingly competitive. Others will deem it an ode to the total a**hole.

Created with agency Wieden+Kennedy, it’s narrated by legendary actor Willem Dafoe, and features athletes from a variety of sports. You’ve got basketball stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama, Sabrina Ionescu, and A’ja Wilson. There’s also Serena Williams, soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Sophia Smith, and Vini Jr., as well as sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, fencer Bebe Vio, runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, tennis star Qinwen Zheng, and more. The clips of Kobe Bryant remind us that this is Mamba mentality scaled far beyond basketball.