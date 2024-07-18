Fast company logo
PM Starmer has promised new AI laws, with a cautious rollout.

The new UK Prime Minister hints at how AI will be regulated in the future

Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words “Artificial Intelligence AI” in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. [Photo: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/REUTERS]

BY Reuters1 minute read

Britain’s new Labour government has said it will explore how to effectively regulate artificial intelligence models, but stopped short of proposing any specific laws.

King Charles set out newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s legislative agenda in a speech on Wednesday to open the new session of parliament. It included more than 35 new bills covering everything from housing to cyber security measures.

The government said it would seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop “the most powerful artificial intelligence models.”

The country’s last prime minister Rishi Sunak had sought to position Britain as a world leader in AI safety, bringing world leaders and company executives together last November for a summit at Bletchley Park to discuss the issue.

He also oversaw the launch of the world’s first AI Safety Institute, which has focused on the capabilities of “frontier” AI models, such as those behind OpenAI’s highly successful ChatGPT chatbot.

“AI labs will be collectively breathing a sigh of relief at the government’s decision not to rush ahead with frontier model regulation,” said Nathan Benaich, founding partner of AI-focused investment group Air Street Capital.

Under Sunak, the government avoided introducing targeted AI regulation, opting instead to split responsibility for scrutinising the technology between various regulators.

