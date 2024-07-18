The new UK Prime Minister hints at how AI will be regulated in the future

Britain’s new Labour government has said it will explore how to effectively regulate artificial intelligence models, but stopped short of proposing any specific laws.

King Charles set out newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s legislative agenda in a speech on Wednesday to open the new session of parliament. It included more than 35 new bills covering everything from housing to cyber security measures.

The government said it would seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop “the most powerful artificial intelligence models.”

The country’s last prime minister Rishi Sunak had sought to position Britain as a world leader in AI safety, bringing world leaders and company executives together last November for a summit at Bletchley Park to discuss the issue.