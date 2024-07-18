Ardent Health IPO: Stock price today as hospitals and healthcare provider debuts on the NYSE

BY Michael Grothaus2 minute read

Another high-profile healthcare-related IPO is taking place this week. Here’s what you ned to know about Ardent Health Partners and its initial public offering:

What is Ardent Health? Ardent Health Partners, Inc. was founded in 1993. The company is based in Nashville, and is a for-profit provider of healthcare services. Ardent says it is the fourth-largest privately held for-profit healthcare services provider and hospital operator in the United States, notes Reuters. The company operates 30 acute care hospitals as well as more than 200 care sites across six states, including Idaho, Kansas, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. It has over 1,700 providers spread across these states. In 2020, the company said its subsidiaries employed more than 26,000 workers. When is Ardent Health’s IPO? Ardent Health priced its shares on Wednesday. Its stock is expected to begin trading today (Thursday, July 18, 2024) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

What is Ardent Health’s stock ticker? Ardent Health shares will trade under the stock symbol “ARDT.” How many Ardent Health shares are available in its IPO? For its initial public offering, Ardent Health says it is offering 12,000,000 shares of common stock to the public. The company has also granted the underwriters of the IPO the right to buy an additional 1.8 million shares of common stock within the next 30 days. What is Ardent Health’s IPO price? ARDT shares are priced at $16 for its IPO. As Reuters notes, this is below the original share price range of between $20 and $22.

What will Ardent Health use the proceeds from the IPO for? The company said the net proceeds from its IPO will be used for multiple purposes. This includes for working capital and for “general corporate purposes,” which the company says “may include repayment of debt and capital expenditures.” Ardent Health also says the net profit could be used to acquire complementary businesses, technologies, products, or services. How much is Ardent Health worth? The IPO values Ardent Health at around $2.3 billion. However, this valuation was originally expected to be higher—in the range of around $3.15 billion. That valuation was a reflection of the then-expected IPO price of between $20 and $22 per share, Reuters noted at the time. The company was also then expected to offer 14.3 million shares at that price range.