An AI mafia is forming before our eyes: Here’s the definitive map

BY Henry Chandonnet

Looking at the C-suites of the AI boom, there are some familiar faces. Executives are company-hopping throughout the industry, moving juggernaut to juggernaut, or spinning off with their own products. It’s all vaguely reminiscent of the so-called PayPal Mafia of the early 2000s, that group of former employees who went on to run Tesla, LinkedIn, YouTube, Palantir, and more. This time, the talent network traces back not to Paypal, but to the AI giants: OpenAI, Google, and Apple.

“You’ve got 20-30,000 companies that have exploded because more people were willing to leave the lab,” says HP Newquist, executive director of the Relayer Group and so-called AI historian. “It’s a core group of people who are really able to understand how this all works.” OpenAI runoff Ex-OpenAI employees have gone on to form some of the biggest companies in AI. Back in 2021, OpenAI’s VP of research Dario Amodei resigned from the company alongside his sister Daniela, who was their VP of safety and policy. The two founded Anthropic, bringing along with them at least nine former OpenAI employees. Anthropic now produces Claude, the widely popular AI chatbot and ChatGPT competitor. In May, researcher Jan Leike resigned from OpenAI over “safety concerns” before joining the Anthropic team. Another former OpenAI researcher, Aravind Srinivas, is one of the cofounders of Perplexity, the AI-powered search engine that crawls large swaths of digital content to create a database of the information it found. In May, Perplexity found itself in some hot water after a report accused the tool of plagiarism and content infringement. That same month, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI was investing in a search function to rival that of its former employee.

Ilya Sutskever was a cofounder of OpenAI, operating as the company’s chief scientist until May. After Sutskever supported the brief ouster of CEO Sam Altman (something he later said that he regret doing), he left to create his own venture. Not much is known about that company, Safe Superintelligence Inc., except that it calls itself the “world’s first straight-shot SSI lab.” Then there’s the Elon Musk-sized hole at the center of OpenAI. Musk was a cofounder and key investor in the company, but left in 2018 citing a conflict of interest, though reports claimed Musk’s relationship with Altman was fraught. The separation caused a long-standing spat, including a lawsuit from Musk which has since been dropped. Now, Musk started his own competitive venture, xAI, which has since raised $6 billion. Other ex-OpenAI employees have jump-started a dozen-plus independent ventures and startups. Cresta, a generative AI service for contact centers and sales employees, was founded by former OpenAI technical staff member Tim Shi, while Daedalus, which builds AI-powered precision manufacturers, was founded by former OpenAI tech lead Jonas Schneider. And Gantry, a machine learning infrastructure company, was founded by former OpenAI research scientist Josh Tobin.

The other industry titans Google also sports its fair share of runoff founders. The AI lending platform Upstart counts in its founding team Google alums Dave Girouard (former president of enterprise) and Anna Counselman (former manager of global enterprise customer programs). And Nuro, the AI-powered autonomous car company, is run by Jiajun Zhu and Dave Ferguson, both of whom were engineers on Google’s self-driving car. (There’s no bad blood here: Google has invested in Nuro.) The founders of popular AI translator Lilt, meanwhile, met while working on Google Translate. That web extends even further with DeepMind, which Google acquired in 2014 and merged with their AI division in 2023. Mistral, Europe’s most valuable AI company valued at €6 billion, was the brainchild of former DeepMind senior research scientist Arthur Mensch. Another European AI juggernaut, H, is led by two DeepMind alums. Mustafa Suleyman is one of the biggest names in AI right now; he cofounded DeepMind, transitioned the company to Google, and then left to start his own venture Inflection AI before eventually joining Microsoft as its head of AI. Apple was fairly late on the AI game, having only announced their “Apple Intelligence” product at June’s WWDC. Still, the Silicon Valley giant has its former talent spread across the industry. Imran Chaudhri was one of Apple’s primary designers for over 20 years, having worked on classic tech like the Mac and iPhone. After leaving in 2017, he founded Humane, an AI consumer electronics company behind the much-hyped Pin. (Humane has in turn seen its own staff splinter off, with two execs leaving to pursue their own AI fact-checking company, Infactory.) After selling Workflow to Apple in 2017, Ari Weinstein and Conrad Kramer poached their senior product manager Kim Beverett, launching a company trying to bring AI to desktop apps.