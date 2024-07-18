Why Progressive is doubling down on Dr. Rick for the summer

BY Jeff Beer2 minute read

Summer is the season of small talk. All the BBQs, family reunions, and traveling to new places. More than any other season, it’s a time of year where we are confronted with talking to strangers and distant relatives. Progressive Insurance knows that means the odds of acting like your parents increase dramatically.

That’s why the brand launched a new summer ad campaign this week featuring Dr. Rick, back once again to help folks to avoid the pitfalls of “Parentamorphosis.” We see his advice on hosting a BBQ, talking about the weather, and even attending the Summer Olympics in Paris. Created with ad agency Arnold, in partnership with Pearpop and Ninety6, Dr. Rick is making a multimedia comeback with the new campaign showing up at select airports around the U.S. There’s even a vending machine at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport stocked with free copies of Dr. Rick’s 2021 book, Dr. Rick Will See You Now. The airport displays have specific features aimed at those heading for Olympic host city Paris. These include a guided audio city tour with travel expert Rick Steves, and a hotline (1-855-2DR-RICK) for travelers to get advice from Dr. Rick on navigating Paris, and avoiding common “parent-like” behaviors while on the go, from airport etiquette to packing tips.

Summer is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Sade Balogun, Progressive’s senior business leader of brand experience, says that the brand wanted to reach its core consumer at the airport or on a trip. “Dr. Rick is a long-standing and beloved brand figure, whose aim from the start was to help young homeowners ‘un-become’ their parents,” says Balogun. ”When traveling, it’s easy to turn to familiar, parental-like behaviors. Clapping when the plane lands, or getting to your gate four hours early just to make sure it’s there. We wanted to recognize these relatable behaviors, and Dr. Rick was the perfect persona to help bring this to life.” Paging Dr. Rick Progressive came up with the idea of “parentamorphisis” back in 2016, after a year of research that led to the insight that many first-time home buyers start to exhibit qualities of their parents. Dr. Rick’s first appearance was in a spot called “Group Session.”