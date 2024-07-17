What is coffee badging? How some hybrid employees are finding a new way to quiet quit

As some companies are adding more in-office days to their hybrid work policies, employees unhappy about the adjustment have found a way to skirt the requirements. A controversial trend called “coffee badging” has seen renewed popularity in recent weeks. Coffee badging is where an employee badges into the office and stays only a few hours— long enough to grab a coffee and maybe attend a meeting before heading home to beat the afternoon rush hour.

Coffee badging and quiet quitting

Employees are using coffee badging to maintain control over their office hours and work-life balance. It could be viewed as an alternative to fully quiet quitting—meeting the technical requirements while still setting their own parameters around the workday.

The trend was first coined in a 2023 report by Owl Labs, which found that 58% of hybrid employees surveyed admitted to “showing face at the office and then leaving.” Another 8% said they hadn’t coffee-badged at the time but wanted to.

Within that number, coffee badging also varied by age group, showing different generations’ varying sentiments toward return to office (RTO).