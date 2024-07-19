What to expect at Fast Company’s 10th annual Innovation Festival: Taste of Innovation

BY Rebecca Barker2 minute read

The Fast Company Innovation Festival’s popular dinner series is back this year with even more restaurants to choose from.

Taste of Innovation is a unique dining experience within the Innovation Festival showcasing some of New York’s powerhouse chefs and restaurant executives, as well as the best eats in the city. At each Taste of Innovation dinner experience, you’ll dine, drink, and mingle with fellow attendees and Fast Company’s editorial staff.



Check out this year’s Taste of Innovation offerings below. A dinner and conversation at Resident: The newest concept in fine dining focuses on diversity Fine dining has long been plagued by a lack of diversity among chefs—and Resident is aiming to change that. The dining concept that hosts pop-up dinners in a variety of luxury penthouses, town houses, and private clubs throughout New York City is on a “mission to empower the culinary community.” Hear from Resident CEO Brian Mommsen and chefs Nancy Nguyen and Deborah Jean on why championing diversity and representation is not only a core value for the company, it’s critical to its growth. A dinner and conversation at Daily Provisions: Improving Hospitality with Technology Join Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Chip Wade and chief technology officer Kelly MacPherson as they discuss how technology is helping the storied restaurant group become more sustainable and efficient across its entire portfolio. From embracing digital trends to data-driven decision-making, Union Square Hospitality Group’s tech-forward approach helps the company reach its goals in advancing the employee and guest experience.

A dinner and conversation at Jazba: The story of reinvention What does it take to change the perception of an entire genre of cuisine? Rajesh Bhardwaj, the restaurateur behind Jazba and Junoon, discusses how he’s taken on the challenge of introducing Indian fine dining to customers stateside—and how he earned one of the first Michelin stars for an Indian restaurant in the U.S. along the way. And Deanna Ting, New York and Philadelphia Editor at Resy, will join Bhardwaj in this conversation to discuss how the reservation platform is helping to amplify restaurants like Jazba. A dinner and conversation at Scarpetta: How companies are capitalizing on a revived travel industry Whether indulging in long-awaited luxury vacations or spur-of-the-moment weekend getaways, travel is back in a big way. Join Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy, and Dana Pouwels, head of Chase Sapphire Partnerships, to hear what’s next in fall and holiday-season travel trends and how to get the most out of your loyalty programs. A dinner and conversation at Din Tai Fung: Staying true to your message with Din Tai Fung After a hotly anticipated opening, Din Tai Fung shares their legendary xiao long bao with New York City. With more than 180 locations across 13 countries, it’s more critical than ever for the brand to communicate its purpose of “bringing people together to inspire appreciation of culture.” Learn how Jessica Chao, vice president of brand marketing and communications of Din Tai Fung North America, leads with cultural heritage, culinary excellence, and purpose during this exciting period of growth. Hear how she does it and the intention behind Din Tai Fung’s community engagement initiatives joined by special guests.