Nespresso’s new Pantone collab is a little bit beachy and a lot bit ’70s

BY Jesus Diaz2 minute read

Pantone has dressed up Nespresso’s new collection of coffee gear with a color palette it calls “Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer.” In the hue master’s own words, “from sleek coffee machines in Mandarin Orange to accessories adorned with Aquarelle accents, each element is a piece of the Mediterranean story.” According to Pantone, the “coffee capsules dressed in Habanero Gold entice the senses to indulge in each moment, evoking the essence of the Mediterranean with every sip.”

If you like to punish yourself with capsule coffee, this new collection is quite pretty. Lovely, actually. But, as someone who grew up in the Mediterranean, the whole thing is a bit of a stretch, even for marketing pros like Pantone. There’s nothing about this collection that evokes summers in the Mediterranean or any other body of water or land. [Image: Pantone x Nespresso] What the collab does do is show the power of color as an evocative tool. The products look like they were plucked straight from a Braun or Philips appliances catalog from the 1970s. But those were in kitchens everywhere, from Helsinki to Cádiz. This Nespresso limited collection lineup includes recolored versions of the Vertuo Pop (my favorite) and the Essenza Mini coffee makers (boring). The first really captures the ’70s vibe thanks to its Tang-like orange and white color scheme. They look like something Dieter Rams’ team could have designed.

There’s also an orange version of the Aeroccino 3, which feels quite off compared to the other devices in the lineup because it has a Pantone color swatch printed right on its center front, taking away the retro effect the company was looking for (because nothing says Mediterranean summer like an unabashed branding opportunity). The collection also has a whole lineup lot of accessories that follow the same color scheme, which include travel mugs, mugs, ice lolly molds, tumblers, coasters, and ice trays. There’s even a new coffee flavor called “Sunny Almond Vanilla Over Ice” for the Vertuo machines. Its capsules look like little parasols from the French or Italian rivieras, perhaps the only design of the bunch that actually evokes my summer memories. [Image: Pantone x Nespresso] Pantone being Pantone—only second to Ikea in their absurd creative product naming—calls the colors in this palette Mandarin Orange (accurate), Habanero Gold (translation: a deeply saturated yellow), Aquarelle (light turquoise?), Blue lolite (navy-ish blue, really), Tofu (a soft beige-white), and Muskmelon, the fruit forever tainted by Elon Musk’s name. The company describes Muskmelon as a “fruity gelato pastel capturing the lightheartedness of summer with its fresh and sweet nature and easy going spirit,” but the words Pantone was actually looking for were “it looks like cooked trout meat.” They just couldn’t get themselves to write that, so I did it for them. For free.