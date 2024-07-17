Angel City FC becomes world’s most valuable women’s sport team at $250 million

BY AJ Hess4 minute read

Angel City FC is set to become the most valuable professional women’s sports team in history.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles-based NWSL team announced that Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School, and her husband, Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, have agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Angel City FC in a deal that values the club at $250 million. Angel City FC’s record-breaking sale is the latest in a recent string of landmark valuations among women’s sports teams in leagues from the NWSL to WNBA. They signal a turning point for women’s sports as investors increasingly back these teams not as a way to push for equality, but to make serious money. The growth of Angel City FC Angel City FC has grown exponentially since its founding in 2020 by actor Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman, entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, and investor Alexis Ohanian. The club, which debuted in 2022, says it has become the highest revenue-generating women’s sports team in the world. Last season, Angel City FC had the second-highest home-game attendance in the NWSL, with an average of 19,756 fans per game.

Uhrman took to social media to welcome Bay and Iger to the club. “They will lead us into a new era of growth and further strengthen the club’s position as a leading organization in women’s sports,” she posted on X. “[They] want to change the game with us! It’s been a wild ride, we had no playbook.” Jessica Berman, commissioner of the NWSL said in a statement shared with Fast Company, that the transaction, which would make Bay and Iger controlling owners of the team, is still subject to the approval of the NWSL Board of Governors. But she called Bay and Iger “the clear next step in helping fulfill our mission—to be the most successful and impactful league both on and off the pitch.” She added: “Willow and Bob are extraordinary leaders—and are also passionate investors—who can help us push boundaries and continue to raise the bar. We look forward to welcoming them to the NWSL.” NWSL controlling team owners are required to own at least 35% of a given team, which suggests that Bay and Iger have spent at least $87.5 million in the deal. The couple also plans to invest an additional $50 million to support the club. The deal comes just days after the Wall Street Journal reported on rumored infighting among the club’s owners.

